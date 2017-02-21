HTC is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone in the country on Tuesday. HTC India is holding a launch event for the HTC U Ultra in New Delhi, and it starts at 3:30pm IST. The event will also be live streamed on Facebook, HTC says.

The HTC U Ultra was unveiled last month alongside the HTC U Play. The highlight of the smartphones is Sense Companion, an AI-based system that learns the user's daily patterns to provide usage recommendations and friendly advice. Also included are the HTC USonic earphones, which analyse the shape of the user's inner ears with a "sonar-like pulse" to adapt to you, as well as a "liquid surface" curved glass construction that will be available in Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Blue, Cosmetic Pink, and Ice White colour variants. Depending on the region, the smartphones will be available in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants - and the latter is expected in India.

HTC did not disclose the HTC U Ultra pricing at launch, but it was revealed to start at GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 54,000) in the UK market.

The smartphone features a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) Super LCD display and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Sense UI customisation on top. The HTC U Ultra also sports a secondary 2-inch display with 1040x160 pixels resolution. The device is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The HTC U Ultra comes in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB that are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). While the 64GB variant is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, the 128GB variant is protected by Sapphire glass.

In terms of optics, the HTC U Ultra bears a 12-UltraPixel rear camera with 1.55-micron pixels, a BSI sensor, laser + phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilisation, an f/2.8 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. At the front, HTC U Ultra sports a 16-megapixel camera with an UltraPixel mode, and a BSI sensor.

Other specifications on the HTC U Ultra include 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, DLNA, Miracast, HTC Connect, and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity options.