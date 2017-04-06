Last week we learned that HTC is expected to launch its next smartphone in the U series, simply called HTC U. The smartphone, which is also codenamed Ocean, has had its specifications rumoured in the past few weeks, including features such as the Edge sensor. Now, a new leak from further details all the specifications along with some more information on the smartphone's key features.

The specifications leaked by Android Headlines keep true to what past rumours have suggested. The dual-SIM HTC U will be running Android 7.1 Nougat, and sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The handset will be powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM options.

The HTC U is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel IMX351 sensor over at the front, suggesting a selfie-focused smartphone. Additionally, the HTC U will be offered with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage depending on the RAM. The latest leaks rates the battery at 3000mAh with Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options listed include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2.

Notably, the Edge sensor feature that was tipped last week has now again been leaked. From what the leaks have told us so far, the HTC U features sensors on the sides of the handset that lets you quickly open apps and perform functions by simply swiping, squeezing or tapping the metal edges. The latest leak shows that the sensors are placed on the bottom half, right where one would normally grip the smartphone. The slide gives a few more details such as opening the camera app or other functions with one hand, and accessing apps based based on short or long squeezes.

Apart from the Edge sensor, the HTC U will also highlight image and sound capture. The smartphone is expected to support Smart Video Zoom and real-time HDR scene detection that previews how your photo is going to look before you capture. Sound capture will be maximised with four microphones embedded in the phone to record 3D audio or Hi-Res audio. The HTC U will feature dual speakers on the top and bottom and the USB Type-C port will support HTC's USonic earphones.