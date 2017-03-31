Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HTC U Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark Listing With Snapdragon 835 SoC

 
31 March 2017
HTC U Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark Listing With Snapdragon 835 SoC

Highlights

  • HTC U has been spotted on AnTuTu listing
  • It is touted to sport a Snapdragon 835 SoC
  • It is said to be launched in April

Earlier this week, HTC's upcoming smartphone, which is rumoured to be called 'U' aka Ocean (or Ocean Note), was reported to launch next month. The details and specifications of HTC U have previously been tipped in multiple reports and its highlighted feature is the 'Edge Sense'. The HTC U has now been spotted on AnTuTu benchmark listing that pretty much corroborates its specifications and features that we have already known so far.

As per the latest AnTuTu listing, spotted by AndroidHeadlines, the benchmarked HTC device bears the name of 'HTC CBP', which could very well be the rumoured HTC U with similar specifications. It affirms that the HTC U could be company's first smartphone that will debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Alongside, it packs-in an Adreno 540 GPU for graphic requirements. The smartphone sports a QHD (1440x2560) display, however the display size is not given. On the storage part, the HTC U has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

htc u antutu HTC U

Photo Credit: AnTuTu

 

The HTC U appears having a 16-megapixel rear camera, while the front-facing camera is a 12-megapixel shooter, according to the listing. Interestingly, the AnTuTu listing camera detail on HTC U to sport 16-megapixel rear and 12-megapixel front camera reciprocates what was reported earlier. It will come preloaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat according to the AnTuTu listing.

It was reported earlier that HTC U aka Ocean will come with sensors laden in the metal allowing users to open apps and perform other functions by just swiping, squeezing, and tapping the metal edges on the left and right sides of the device. This feature can be seen in this concept video that was shared by @evleaks a month ago.

As for the specifications that were earlier reported, the HTC U was tipped to sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display, and run on Android 7.1 Nougat based on HTC's Sense 9. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is expected to offer 64GB or 128GB of internal storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

This was more or less all the information that was shared through the AnTuTu benchmark listing and we shall learn more about the device in coming weeks.

HTC U Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark Listing With Snapdragon 835 SoC
 
 

