HTC U Image Leaked, Tips Glass Back and Fingerprint Sensor

The HTC U aka Ocean Note has been leaked on various occasions in the past, and now a fresh low-quality image render has been leaked of the device. The big highlight of this phone is tipped to be the Edge Sense feature that essentially will allow users to perform various functions by tapping the metal edge of the screen.

The image has been leaked by prolific tipster @evleaks, and it shows that the device has a curved glass display, a reflective glass back, and a fingerprint scanner underneath the Home Button in the front. The HTC logo resides at the back below the camera sensor which resides at the top centre.

The dual-SIM HTC U is expected to run on Android 7.1 Nougat, and sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The handset is tipped to be powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM options.

The HTC U may sport a 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel IMX351 sensor over at the front, suggesting a selfie-focused smartphone. Additionally, the HTC U will be offered with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage depending on the RAM. The smartphone may pack a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2.

Coming to the Edge Sense feature the HTC U sports sensors on the sides of the handset that lets you quickly open apps and perform functions by simply swiping, squeezing or tapping the metal edges. Leaks indicate that the sensors are placed on the bottom half, right where one would normally grip the smartphone. Also, the HTC U may be unveiled sometime in mid to late April, and the global release will happen sometime in May.