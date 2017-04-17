Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HTC U Image Leaked, Tips Glass Back and Fingerprint Sensor

 
17 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
HTC U Image Leaked, Tips Glass Back and Fingerprint Sensor

Photo Credit: Evleaks

Highlights

  • HTC U is tipped to launch late this month
  • The image leak tips a glass back
  • The smartphone is expected to sport a unique 'Edge Sensor' feature

The HTC U aka Ocean Note has been leaked on various occasions in the past, and now a fresh low-quality image render has been leaked of the device. The big highlight of this phone is tipped to be the Edge Sense feature that essentially will allow users to perform various functions by tapping the metal edge of the screen.

The image has been leaked by prolific tipster @evleaks, and it shows that the device has a curved glass display, a reflective glass back, and a fingerprint scanner underneath the Home Button in the front. The HTC logo resides at the back below the camera sensor which resides at the top centre.

The dual-SIM HTC U is expected to run on Android 7.1 Nougat, and sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The handset is tipped to be powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM options.

The HTC U may sport a 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel IMX351 sensor over at the front, suggesting a selfie-focused smartphone. Additionally, the HTC U will be offered with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage depending on the RAM. The smartphone may pack a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2.

Coming to the Edge Sense feature the HTC U sports sensors on the sides of the handset that lets you quickly open apps and perform functions by simply swiping, squeezing or tapping the metal edges. Leaks indicate that the sensors are placed on the bottom half, right where one would normally grip the smartphone. Also, the HTC U may be unveiled sometime in mid to late April, and the global release will happen sometime in May.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: HTC, HTC U, HTC U Leaks, HTC U Render, HTC U Features, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Sony Launches New Lineup of EXTRA BASS Headphones and Wireless Speakers in India
TRAI Forms Subgroups to Identify, Discard Outdated Rules
VIVO V5
HTC U Image Leaked, Tips Glass Back and Fingerprint Sensor
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch New 4G Plans to Counter Reliance Jio Offers
  2. Xiaomi Teases Mi 6 to Sport 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch
  3. Snapchat Ratings Seen to Drop to a Single Star on the App Store
  4. Apple, Facebook, Google Will Continue to Exist in 2075, Says Wozniak
  5. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  6. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Electronic Accessories in 'All Access Sale'
  7. Airtel Offering Up to 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Customers
  8. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  9. Panasonic Eluga Ray Max, Eluga Ray X Go on Sale in India
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Make Shifting to a New Number Much Easier
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.