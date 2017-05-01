Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HTC U GeekBench Listing Spotted, Tips Performance at Par With Samsung Galaxy S8

01 May 2017
HTC U GeekBench Listing Spotted, Tips Performance at Par With Samsung Galaxy S8

Photo Credit: Evleaks

Highlights

  • GeekBench listing tips Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • It is also expected to run on Snapdragon 835 chipset
  • The HTC U multi-core test score is 6137

The alleged HTC U aka HTC U 11 set to launch on May 16 has been leaked again, this time on a benchmark site revealing performance statistics and specifications. The HTC U with 'Edge Sensors' on the metallic edges is expected to be able to perform varied functions by tapping, swiping, and squeezing the phone.

The GeekBench listing comes with the codename HTC CBP, and looking at the specifications, you can tell that it is the upcoming HTC U. The single-core test results are at 1912, and the multi-core test results are at 6137. To recap, the Galaxy S8 scored 1916 and 6011 in single-core and multi-core results respectively, and the Galaxy S8+ scored 1929 and 6084 in single-core and multi-core results respectively. There's not much of a difference, as should be the case, given that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ sport a Snapdragon 835 SoC, and the HTC U is listed to sport the same.

However, the iPhone 8 GeekBench scores that were recently spotted come with a single core score of 4537 and a multi-core score of 8975, leaving far behind all the competition in the market. The listing also suggests that the HTC U runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will pack a 4GB RAM as well.

The HTC U has also been allegedly called HTC U 11 in the past, and we'll only have to wait and see what the official name is going to be. The smartphone laden with 'Edge Sensors' has been teased on several occasions running up to the launch, and the latest video teaser suggests a sleek device with a glass back.

The dual-SIM HTC U is expected to sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The handset will pack 4GB or 6GB of RAM options. It is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel Sony IMX351 sensor over at the front. It will be offered with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage depending on the RAM. The latest leak rates the battery at 3000mAh with Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options listed include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: HTC, HTC U, HTC U 11, HTC U Leak, HTC U Benchmarks, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

HTC U GeekBench Listing Spotted, Tips Performance at Par With Samsung Galaxy S8
 
 

