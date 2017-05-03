HTC U 11 Video Teaser Reveals Design Details Ahead of Launch

HTC's 'squeezable smartphone' is making headlines every day, with leaks pouring in full force. Now, a fresh teaser from HTC brings more design details of what is expected to be called the HTC U 11, ahead of its May 16 launch in Taiwan.

The HTC U 11 teaser video has the date and its tagline 'Squeeze the Brilliant U' plastered up front all through the six seconds that the video lasts. At the back, there's a blue smartphone taking shape with a thin sleek frame, and metal edges, where the sensors are expected to be located. The phone's logo at the back is revealed, however the small video refrains from giving us a full-blown look at the device.

An AnTuTu benchmark leak spotted recently tips the HTC U 11 to sport 4GB of RAM (expected to be present on the lower memory variant), a QHD display resolution, a 12-megapixel rear camera, a 16-megapixel front camera, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Previous leaks suggest that the phone will be made available with a dual-SIM variant, run Nougat with HTC Sense UI & Edge Sense, and sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is expected to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC, and has been tipped to come with memory/ storage combination of 6GB of RAM/ 128GB built-in storage and 4GB of RAM/ 64GB built-in storage. The smartphone has been tipped to feature storage expandable up to 2TB.

In terms of optics, the HTC U 11 is expected to sport a 12-megapixel UltraPixel (possibly Sony IMX362 sensor) rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, OIS, dual-tone LED flash, and 4K video recording capabilities. At front, the phone has been tipped to come with a 16-megapixel (possibly Sony IMX351 sensor) with f/2.0 aperture, and 1080p video recording capability.

The HTC U 11 is expected to house a 3000mAh non-removable battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers options including 4G LTE (dual-SIM in some markets), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS with GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C. Notably, the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack has not been confirmed as of now.

The fingerprint scanner embedded into its home button and come with water and dust resistance rating of IP57. In terms of audio features, the HTC U 11 is expected to offer HTC BoomSond, Hi-Res Audio, HTC Usonic (Active Noise Cancellation), and 3D Audio Recording. Based on past leaks, the edge sensors seem to be placed on the bottom half of the handset, right where one would normally grip the smartphone.

HTC is set to host an event in Taiwan on May 16 to launch the HTC U 11. The event is scheduled to begin at 2.00pm Taipei time (11.30am IST).