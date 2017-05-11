Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HTC U 11 Specifications Tipped on GFXBench Listing Ahead of May 16 Launch

 
11 May 2017
HTC U 11 Specifications Tipped on GFXBench Listing Ahead of May 16 Launch

Highlights

  • HTC U 11 is set to launch on May 16
  • It is expected to sport a 'Edge Sense' feature
  • The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC

The HTC U 11 is set to launch on Tuesday next week, but the leaks refuse to stop. Almost all specification details about the smartphone have been rumoured, and GFXBench looks to add its two cents to the abundant information.

The GFXBench listing confirms that the U11 will run on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat, feature a 5.5-inch QHD display, and will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It is listed to offer 64GB of internal storage as well. Optics wise, the HTC U 11 is seen to sport a 12-megapixel rear sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

All of these mentioned specifications corroborate with recent leaks. There's another 6GB of RAM/ 128GB built-in storage variant also expected to be launched. The HTC U 11 is also expected to house a 3000mAh non-removable battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers options including 4G LTE (dual-SIM in some markets), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS with GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C.

The fingerprint scanner embedded into its home button and come with water and dust resistance rating of IP57. In terms of audio features, the HTC U 11 is expected to offer HTC BoomSond, Hi-Res Audio, HTC Usonic (Active Noise Cancellation), and 3D Audio Recording.

The HTC U 11 is set to launch on May 16 in Taiwan, and the highlight of the smartphone is set to be its gesture-recognising feature, touted to be called Edge Sense. This enables users to perform various functions by 'squeezing' the metal edges of the device, something that has been teased by HTC several times in the recent past.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala

