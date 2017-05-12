The HTC U 11 is expected to be launched at the company's event on Tuesday, but HTC seems to be eager about sharing an interesting feature on the smartphone as it released an official teaser for the phone on Thursday. In its teaser, the company says that HTC U 11 is capable of "360 real-life recording." This comes across as a surprise if HTC means that the phone is capable of recording 360-degree videos as previous leaks have indicated that HTC U 11 is expected to come with a conventional 12-megapixel primary rear camera.

As the wording used by HTC USA in its tweet is a little vague, we will have to wait and see if the company actually means 360-degree video recording or something else altogether. There is a slight chance that the HTC U 11 might feature front and back cameras with wide-angle lenses that enable the phone to record 360-degree videos but at this point and time, your guess is as good as ours. We will have to wait till Tuesday to find out what exactly the company has in store for us.

The recent leaks have suggested that the HTC U 11 aka the "squeezable smartphone" will come with an innovative "Edge Sense" gesture-recognising feature. This feature allows users to perform various functions with the smartphone by just squeezing it from the sides, as confirmed by company's earlier teasers.

The smartphone has been tipped to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, sport a 5.5-inch QHD display, and to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the HTC U 11 is expected to sport a 12-megapixel rear sensor, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It has been tipped to offer 64GB of internal storage as well. There is also a 6GB of RAM/ 128GB built-in storage variant expected to be launched by the company.

The HTC U 11 is also expected to house a 3000mAh non-removable battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers options including 4G LTE (dual-SIM in some markets), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS with GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C.

The fingerprint scanner on the HTC U 11 is embedded into the home button and the phone is expected to come with water and dust resistance rating of IP57. In terms of audio features, the HTC U 11 is expected to offer HTC BoomSound, Hi-Res Audio, HTC Usonic (Active Noise Cancellation), and 3D Audio Recording.