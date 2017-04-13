Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HTC One X10 Poster Leaked; Touted to Feature Stylish Design and Bigger Battery

 
13 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
HTC One X10 Poster Leaked; Touted to Feature Stylish Design and Bigger Battery

Photo Credit: Evan Blass/ Twitter

Highlights

  • The design looks similar to the earlier leaked live images of phone
  • The fingerprint scanner is located at the back of smartphone
  • The phone was earlier expected to be launched in January

Earlier this year, HTC was tipped to launch the successor to its One X9 budget smartphone, dubbed HTC One X10, and now it seems like the launch of the device might be sooner than later. This is because the poster for the HTC One X10 smartphone has been leaked and suggests that the phone will feature a stylish design and a large battery capacity.

The poster of the HTC One X10, leaked by famous tipster Evan Blass, doesn't only mention that the device will have stylish design but shows the rear-end of the smartphone as well. The single-camera setup and the fingerprint scanner, which is located right below the camera panel, is clearly visible from the poster.

Notably, the phone's design looks exactly similar to the leaked live images of the device that surfaced back in February this year.

While HTC was earlier expected to launch its One X10 smartphone at its January event, the company ended up launching just the HTC U Ultra and U Play smartphones. Interestingly, Blass also shared another image of the device, with back and front shots, that earlier surfaced in January. This means that the final product is not expected to be much different from the images that have popped up previously on the Internet.

The successor to last year's HTC One X9, the One X10, has been tipped to pack some of the similar features to its predecessor but a downgrade in terms of processor. The smartphone is expected to cost around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 19,500).

As per earlier HTC One X10 leaks, the budget-end smartphone is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920) display. The upcoming HTC smartphone has been tipped to be powered by MediaTek Helio P10 processor clocked at 1.9GHz and coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone is expected to come with 32GB of inbuilt storage. The HTC X10 is said to have a 16-megapixel rear camera with OIS and a 7.9-megapixel camera at front.

Compared with the Helio P10 processor, which is expected to power the HTC One X10, the HTC One X9 (its predecessor) packs a more capable Helio X10 processor clocked at 2.2GHz.

In November last year, the HTC One X10 was reportedly certified in Russia along with six other smartphones from the company. As these are leaks, we will have to wait for official announcement by the company for the confirmation of the smartphone's specifications.

Tags: HTC One X10 Leaked Poster, HTC One X10 Leaked Image, HTC One X10 Design, Mobiles, Android, HTC
Amazon FreeTime Service Aims to Help Parents Monitor and Talk to Kids
Facebook Messenger Now Has 1.2 Billion Monthly Active Users, Same as WhatsApp
VIVO V5
HTC One X10 Poster Leaked; Touted to Feature Stylish Design and Bigger Battery
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Rivals Using Unfair Means to Stop Customer Exits, Reliance Jio Tells TRAI
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6 Teaser Released Ahead of Launch on April 19
  3. Reliance Jio Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 3 Months at Rs. 309
  4. Google's New App for India Bundles Local Services Like Faasos, Urban Clap
  5. Moto C, Moto C Plus Images and Specifications Leaked
  6. Sony Xperia XA1 With 23-Megapixel Camera Launched at Rs. 19,990
  7. Vodafone Offers 4GB of Free Data to Existing Subscribers Upgrading to 4G
  8. How to Link Your Aadhaar to Your PAN
  9. Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto Z2 Spotted in Leaked Press Renders
  10. Airtel's New 4K Set-Top Box Comes With Netflix and Inbuilt Chromecast
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.