Earlier this year, HTC was tipped to launch the successor to its One X9 budget smartphone, dubbed HTC One X10, and now it seems like the launch of the device might be sooner than later. This is because the poster for the HTC One X10 smartphone has been leaked and suggests that the phone will feature a stylish design and a large battery capacity.

The poster of the HTC One X10, leaked by famous tipster Evan Blass, doesn't only mention that the device will have stylish design but shows the rear-end of the smartphone as well. The single-camera setup and the fingerprint scanner, which is located right below the camera panel, is clearly visible from the poster.

Notably, the phone's design looks exactly similar to the leaked live images of the device that surfaced back in February this year.

While HTC was earlier expected to launch its One X10 smartphone at its January event, the company ended up launching just the HTC U Ultra and U Play smartphones. Interestingly, Blass also shared another image of the device, with back and front shots, that earlier surfaced in January. This means that the final product is not expected to be much different from the images that have popped up previously on the Internet.

The successor to last year's HTC One X9, the One X10, has been tipped to pack some of the similar features to its predecessor but a downgrade in terms of processor. The smartphone is expected to cost around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 19,500).

As per earlier HTC One X10 leaks, the budget-end smartphone is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920) display. The upcoming HTC smartphone has been tipped to be powered by MediaTek Helio P10 processor clocked at 1.9GHz and coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone is expected to come with 32GB of inbuilt storage. The HTC X10 is said to have a 16-megapixel rear camera with OIS and a 7.9-megapixel camera at front.

Compared with the Helio P10 processor, which is expected to power the HTC One X10, the HTC One X9 (its predecessor) packs a more capable Helio X10 processor clocked at 2.2GHz.

In November last year, the HTC One X10 was reportedly certified in Russia along with six other smartphones from the company. As these are leaks, we will have to wait for official announcement by the company for the confirmation of the smartphone's specifications.