Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HTC One X10 With 4000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Camera Launched

 
14 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
HTC One X10 With 4000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Camera Launched

Highlights

  • HTC One X10 is the successor to the One X9
  • It has been launched in Russia
  • The smartphone packs 4000mAh battery

HTC has finally unveiled the successor to its One X9, the One X10 smartphone, in Russia. It had been part of several leaks in recent few weeks. The all-new HTC One X10 has been launched in Russia, and comes at an equivalent price of $355 (roughly Rs. 23,000). It will be going on sale in Black and Silver colours this month. Unfortunately, there's no word as of now on the availability of the HTC One X10 outside Russia.

The HTC One X10 features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super LCD display with a pixel density of 401ppi, and also sports Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. It runs Android with HTC Sense on top and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P10 processor.

It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage while supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 2TB). The HTC One X10 supports dual Nano-SIMs and both the SIM cards will support 4G.

There's a 16-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, BSI sensor, f/2.0 aperture, and LED flash. The primary camera comes with several features like face detection, Pro mode with manual settings, RAW format support, Panorama, Camera Zoe, and Hyperlapse. The phone also supports full-HD video recording at 30fps (frames per second). The handset also sports an 8-megapixel front camera with fixed-focus, BSI sensor, and f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options in the handset include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g /n (2.4 and 5GHz), DLNA, GPS, GLONASS, and Miracast. It measures 152.9x75.6x8.2mm and weighs 175 grams.

The HTC One X10 packs a 4000mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 26 hours of talk time, and up to 31 days in standby time on 3G network. The handset also supports fast-charging. The smartphone also sports HTC BoomSound feature for enhanced audio experience.

HTC One X10

HTC One X10

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Tags: HTC One X10 Price, HTC One X10 Specifications, HTC, HTC Mobiles, Mobiles, Android
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Xbox’s Project Scorpio Will Be Unveiled at E3 2017, Says Microsoft
VIVO V5
HTC One X10 With 4000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Camera Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Google's New App for India Bundles Local Services Like Faasos, Urban Clap
  2. Reliance Jio vs Others, Google Areo, Moto E4 Leaked, and More: 360 Daily
  3. Watch How This Man Built an iPhone 6s From Spare Parts
  4. HTC One X10 With MediaTek P10 SoC, 4000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Reliance Jio Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 3 Months at Rs. 309
  6. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Tipped to Launch Alongside Mi 6 Next Week
  7. Rivals Using Unfair Means to Stop Customer Exits, Reliance Jio Tells TRAI
  8. iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport Fingerprint Scanner at the Back
  9. OnePlus 5 Spotted on Chinese Regulation Site
  10. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Receiving OxygenOS Update With Several Bug Fixes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.