HTC Ocean Note Tipped to Sport a 'Unique' Edge Sense Feature

 
01 March 2017
HTC Ocean Note Tipped to Sport a 'Unique' Edge Sense Feature

Highlights

  • Screenshots reveal HTC's new feature called Edge Sense
  • It is tipped to arrive in the HTC Ocean Note
  • The device is expected to let go of the 35mm audio jack

At the start of the year, a smartphone dubbed HTC Ocean Note was leaked with no buttons and a contextual UI without much detail. Now, a fresh screenshot leak sheds more light on an upcoming HTC smartphone with a unique 'Edge Sense' feature that could just be elaborating on the HTC Ocean Note's tweaked UI and new Edge-controlled features.

Evan Blass, aka @evleaks shared a link from a Chinese site that got hold of these screenshots and some specification details as well. The HTC device screenshot shows that the smartphone comes with an 'Edge Sense' feature that has presumably something to do with the UI. It could be that the smartphone has curved edges and functions could be performed exclusively from the edges - like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge - that could be toggled on or off. Or it could be something completely new with controls that are enabled by just tapping the edge of the device or the edge of the display.

htcedgesense main HTC Edge Sense

Photo Credit: Mobile01

The latter theory falls in line with an early leak from @evleaks as well showing off a new feature on the HTC Ocean Note. The concept video leak showed off a new edge-controlled interface, where a tiny scroller function resides at the side giving the user many shortcuts just at the flick of a thumb.

The Chinese site also calls 'Edge Sense' as 'Sense Touch' a feature that has been leaked earlier on the HTC Ocean Note a well. The site also leaked some specs, and this upcoming HTC device aka HTC Ocean Note is tipped to feature a 5.5-inch display and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC. It will pack 4GB or 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage. Lastly the tipster also confirms that the upcoming phone will come with Daydream support, run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and integrate a special Sense AI Assistant. This is interesting as HTC phones were expected to integrate Google Assistant, but this new leak points otherwise. HTC will have to pack its AI assistant with many features to make it compelling enough.

As per previous leaks, the HTC Ocean Note is expected to let go of the headphone jack, and support USB Type-C port and dual-SIM (4G + 3G) dual standby card slots. It was expected to launch on January 12 but that didn't happen, and no new launch details have been tipped lately.

Tags: HTC, HTC Ocean Note, Mobiles, Android, HTC Ocean Note Leaks, HTC Ocean Note Edge Sense
Tasneem Akolawala

