HTC 'Ocean Life' Mid-Range Phone With Edge Sense, Snapdragon 660 SoC Rumoured

 
05 July 2017
HTC U11

Highlights

  • The smartphone has been tipped to pack a full-HD display
  • HTC Ocean Life is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box
  • The smartphone is expected to offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

HTC recently launched its U11 smartphone with the company's unique Edge Sense feature in India. While the U11 offers some really powerful specifications at a competitive price against other flagships, the company has reportedly started working on its sibling model with mid-range price segment in mind.

As per well-known HTC tipster @LlabTooFeR, the upcoming mid-range smartphone from HTC has been codenamed 'Ocean Life' and comes with Edge Sense 9.0. For those unaware, Edge Sense feature allows users to perform certain tasks like launching apps or access certain functions by simply squeezing the handset from the sides. The sensors located on the side of the smartphone allow it to gather the input from users and the intensity with which each squeeze is registered is also customisable.

To recall, the HTC U11 was codenamed "Ocean" and as this phone seems to be a younger sibling to the flagship model, the information seems to be well in line.

Moving to the specifications on the HTC 'Ocean Life', the smartphone is said to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and pack a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC. In terms of optics, the mid-range smartphone has been tipped to come with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel camera at front as well.

The HTC U11 Ocean Life is expected to house a 2600mAh battery and offer Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity as well. As the smartphone has been tipped to lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, it will come with the company's HTC USonic earphones with USB Type-C cable.

As these are just rumoured specifications, we would advise our readers to take it with a pinch of salt and wait for official information from the company itself.

Tags: HTC Ocean Life, HTC Edge Sense, HTC Mid-Range Smartphone, Mobiles, Android, HTC, HTC U11
