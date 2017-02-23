Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

HTC 10 Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India

 
23 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
HTC 10 Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India

Highlights

  • HTC is rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to users in India
  • The update is 1.21GB in size and will bring Nougat features
  • HTC started the Nougat rollout in last November in US and Europe

HTC had started pushing out Android 7.0 Nougat firmware to unlocked HTC 10 smartphones back in November for select regions (US and Europe). The Android Nougat rollout for HTC 10 smartphone has now begun in India. The update is being rolled out over-the-air to HTC 10 users in the country.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for the HTC 10 hit a roadblock because of a technical issue that made HTC pause it. The rollout resumed earlier this month in Europe and it has now reached India. HTC India said in a tweet that Android 7.0 Nougat is rolling out in India.

A post by a user on the XDA Developers forum reveals that the size of the update is 1.21GB and it takes the software version to 2.41.400.5. The Android Nougat update also includes latest Android security update from Google, system enhancements, and bug fixes. Notably, it also brings the Android Nougat features like multi-windows support, improved Notification panel among others, customised with HTC's skin SenseUI.

Talking about the specifications, HTC 10 sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD (1440x2560 pixels) display and is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. In terms of photography, the smartphone packs a 12-UltraPixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel at the front. The smartphone houses a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

HTC 10

HTC 10

Rs.42,670
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Brilliant design
  • Gorgeous display
  • Lean software
  • Speedy performance
  • Good cameras
  • Very good audio
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Battery life could be better
  • Some metering issues in camera app
Read detailed HTC 10 review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-Ultrapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: HTC 10 Android Nougat Update, HTC 10 Specifications, HTC 10 Nougat Update, Mobiles, HTC India, HTC
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Google's 2-Step Verification Phone Prompts Will Soon Be More Descriptive
iOS 10 Running on 79 Percent of Active Devices Less Than Six Months After Launch
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
HTC 10 Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Knight
TRENDING
  1. NASA Discovers 7 Earth-Like Planets: Seven Things You Should Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8+ Specifications List Leaked; Reveals Nearly Everything
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaked Images Show Smartphone's Display Up-Close
  4. Nokia to Live Stream Sunday's Android Phone Launch on Facebook, YouTube
  5. Fitbit Acquired Pebble for Just $23 Million, Filing Reveals
  6. Some Google Pixel, Pixel XL Users Are Reporting New Bluetooth Issues
  7. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC Tipped to Launch in May
  8. Uber, Ola Drivers Launch Indefinite Strike in Bengaluru
  9. HTC 10 Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India
  10. Instagram Now Lets You Share Multiple Photos, Videos in a Single Post
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.