HTC 10 Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India

HTC had started pushing out Android 7.0 Nougat firmware to unlocked HTC 10 smartphones back in November for select regions (US and Europe). The Android Nougat rollout for HTC 10 smartphone has now begun in India. The update is being rolled out over-the-air to HTC 10 users in the country.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for the HTC 10 hit a roadblock because of a technical issue that made HTC pause it. The rollout resumed earlier this month in Europe and it has now reached India. HTC India said in a tweet that Android 7.0 Nougat is rolling out in India.

A post by a user on the XDA Developers forum reveals that the size of the update is 1.21GB and it takes the software version to 2.41.400.5. The Android Nougat update also includes latest Android security update from Google, system enhancements, and bug fixes. Notably, it also brings the Android Nougat features like multi-windows support, improved Notification panel among others, customised with HTC's skin SenseUI.

Talking about the specifications, HTC 10 sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD (1440x2560 pixels) display and is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. In terms of photography, the smartphone packs a 12-UltraPixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel at the front. The smartphone houses a 3000mAh non-removable battery.