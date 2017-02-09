Following its launch in Taiwan in November, HTC on Thursday has brought one of its top-end smartphones to India - the HTC 10 evo. The smartphone is already available to buy from the HTC India E-Store in its Pearl Gold colour variant, and has been priced at Rs. 48,990.

To recall, the HTC 10 evo is the global variant of the HTC Bolt, which was launched in the US in November as well. In Taiwan, it was made available in Gunmetal, Silver, and Gold colour variants. The 32GB inbuilt storage variant of the smartphone has been brought to India. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

One of the biggest highlights of the HTC 10 evo is it packs USB Type C-enabled 'dual adaptive' headphones that tailor their output to the user's ear structure and hearing. This is combined with HTC BoomSound Adaptive Audio.

The HTC 10 evo sports a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and sports a water-resistant aluminium build. Running Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, HTC 10 evo comes with features like split-screen view, free unlimited photo storage with Google Photos app, and inbuilt Google Duo video calling app. The handset sports fingerprint scanner below the display which is claimed to unlock the device in just 0.2 seconds.

The smartphone runs on the dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core SoC (up to 2GHz), and packs 3GB of RAM. It bears a 16-megapixel rear camera which comes with OIS (optical image stabilisation), 4K video recording, and PDAF (phase detection autofocus). There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on-board as well and the smartphone also features screen flash.

Connectivity options on the HTC 10 evo include 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a USB Type-C (2.0) port - there is no 3.5mm audio jack. The HTC 10 evo packs a 3200mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 fast charging technology.