HTC 10, 10 Lifestyle, and One M9 Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

 
25 January 2017
Highlights

  • HTC 10 unlocked version receiving the update in Europe
  • HTC 10 Lifestyle also receiving the update
  • HTC One M9 is also getting the OTA Nougat update

After unlocked HTC One A9 smartphones started receiving the Nougat update, it was the turn of HTC 10 Lifestyle to receive the latest Android version. Notably, HTC 10 and HTC One M9 have also started receiving the updates in Europe.

The news was confirmed by HTC's Graham Wheeler, Product and Service Director, HTC EMEA. In a tweet, Wheeler wrote, "HTC 10 Nougat starts rolling out today. UK first more regions to follow soon."

It's worth noting that the unlocked HTC 10 units started getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update in select regions back in November while the unlocked HTC One M9 also received the Nougat update in December though it was also limited to some regions.

Android 7.0 Nougat Is Here: 8 New Features You Need to Know About

Android Police points out that the Android Nougat update for the HTC 10 is about 1.17GB in size while the HTC 10 Lifestyle is receiving OTA (over-the-air) update of 1.15GB. The HTC One M9 is reportedly getting the OTA update of about 1.27GB in size.

Soon after Google released the final build of Android 7.0 Nougat last year, HTC had announced that the HTC 10, HTC One M9, and HTC One A9 will receive the update sometime in the fourth quarter. Though, the company has been slightly late as users who did not receive the Nougat update in the initial rollout are only now receiving the update as the company resumes its update rollout.

To refresh, Android 7.0 Nougat brings multi-window support, performance enhancements, improved battery life, and changes to notifications, among other new features.

