Honor V9 With Dual Rear Cameras Set to Launch on February 21

 
10 February 2017
Honor V9 With Dual Rear Cameras Set to Launch on February 21

Highlights

  • Honor V9 likely to launch on February 21
  • The smartphone will be launched in China first
  • Highlight of the smartphone is dual-rear camera

Huawei's Honor brand is all set to launch a new smartphone, the V9, in ITS homeland later this month. The Chinese company has confirmed A launch date for the Honor V9 in a teaser on Weibo, Chinese equivalent for Twitter.

The official teaser confirms presence of dual rear cameras on the Honor V9. There are no details about availability of the smartphone, and we suspect that it may go on sale soon after China launch. Based on a TENAA listing, the upcoming Honor V9 is said to feature 5.7-inch QHD 2.5D curved glass and will be powered by octa-core Kirin 960 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The handset is said to come with 128GB storage while supporting an additional 128GB storage via microSD card.

It is said to run on EMUI 5.0 based on Android Nougat and comes with dual-SIM capabilities. The smartphone sports 12-megapixel dual rear camera with dual-tone LED flash and Laser AF. It also packs an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset sports a fingerprint scanner and is said to pack 3900mAh battery with fast charging support.

Huawei earlier this month unveiled the Honor 8 Lite in Finland and it was priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 20,000). The Honor 8 Lite, specifications wise, was very similar to the refreshed Huawei P8 Lite (2017) launched recently, albeit with minute differences. One of the big highlights of the Honor 8 Lite is that it runs on EMUI 5.0, based on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. For specifications, the Honor 8 Lite features a 5.2-inch full-HD display, octa-core Kirin 655 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM, and includes 16GB storage. It sports a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 3000mAh battery.

Tags: Huawei, Honor, Mobiles, Honor V9, Honor V9 Specifications, Android
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

