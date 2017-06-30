Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Holly 3+ With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched at Rs. 12,999

30 June 2017
Highlights

  • Honor Holly 3+ is priced at Rs. 12,999 (MOP)
  • The smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage
  • Runs on EMUI 4.1 based on Android Marshmallow

After launching the Holly 3 in October, Huawei Terminal brand Honor has launched the Holly 3+ smartphone in India. The latest smartphone from the company seems to be identical to its predecessor in pretty much every way, except for memory and storage - which get a bump here. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999 (MOP) and is available across India through offline channels.

The Honor Holly 3+ is pretty much identical to the Honor Holly 3 when it comes to specifications. It sports the same plastic back panel as the Honor Holly 3 and is likely to be patterned as well.

The dual-SIM Honor Holly 3+ features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by a 1.2GHz Kirin 620 octa-core CPU. The major difference here is that the Holly 3+ comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage compared to the 2GB/ 16GB storage option for its predecessor. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB). Notably, the latest model continues to run on EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow instead of Nougat.

Camera specifications seem to be identical as well with a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies, both coming with f/2.0 apertures. Interestingly, despite the 'Plus' tag with the new model, Huawei hasn't bumped up the battery as one would generally expect. The Holly 3+ packs a similar 3100mAh battery that came along with the Holly 3. Sensors include accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, and G-sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Driect, Wi-Fi hotspot, Micro-USB, and Bluetooth v4.0. The Holly 3+ measures the same as its predecessor at 154x77.1x8.45mm and weighs 168 grams. As mentioned, the smartphone will be available through offline retailers, while the Holly 3 is available on Amazon India.

Huawei Honor Holly 3+

Huawei Honor Holly 3+

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3100mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Huawei, Honor 3 Plus, Honor 3 Plus India, Honor 3 Plus Specifications, Mobiles, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

