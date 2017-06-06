Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 9 Launch Set for June 12, Official Poster Reveals

 
06 June 2017
Honor 9 Launch Set for June 12, Official Poster Reveals

Photo Credit: via Playfuldroid

Highlights

  • The earlier teaser suggested the same launch date as well
  • The smartphone is expected to sport 5.2-inch full-HD display
  • Honor 9 has been tipped to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box

Huawei Terminal brand's Honor 9 smartphone, which has earlier been a part of leaks, has now received an official launch date. In line with a poster leaked last week, the new official poster has confirmed that Honor 9 will be launched by the company at its June 12 event.

The launch poster, obtained by Playfuldroid, teases the dual camera setup on the smartphone just like the previous leaks. Notably, Honor 9 flagship was earlier tipped to be launched by the company at an event in Paris last month but it didn't turn out to be the case. Just like the last teaser that surfaced online, the official launch poster looks simplistic in nature and doesn't indicate any other feature apart from the camera setup.

To recall, the Huawei Honor 9 is expected to feature a 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel sensor at the back of the smartphone, as per the report. The phone has further been tipped to be powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

In terms of display, the Huawei Honor 9 has been speculated to sport a 5.2-inch full-HD display just like its predecessor. Further, the upcoming Honor phone has been suggested to run EMUI skin on top of Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

As these are rumoured specifications, we will have to wait for the Honor 9's official announcement for any confirmation.

Honor 9 Launch Set for June 12, Official Poster Reveals
 
 

