Honor 8 Pro With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Launched

 
05 April 2017
Highlights

  • The Honor 8 Pro is priced at GBP 480
  • It packs a 4000mAh battery
  • The smartphone sports two 12-megapixel cameras at the back

Huawei Terminal brand Honor has launched the Honor 8 Pro in Europe. This upgraded variant of the Honor 8 is essentially the rebranded version of the Honor V9 launched in China two months ago. The device is launching in UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. Pre-orders for the device have already begun, and it is priced at GBP 480 (roughly Rs. 38,900) in the UK and EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 38,100) in mainland Europe, and shipping will begin on April 20.

Design or specs wise, there is no change when compared to the Honor V9, but it will be available in Navy Blue, Platinum Gold, and Midnight Black colour options. The big highlight of the Honor 8 Pro is the dual camera setup at the back, and it sports two 12-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus, LED flash, and 4K video recording.

As for other specifications, the Honor 8 Pro runs on Android 7.0 Nougat- based on Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 OS, and supports a hybrid dual-SIM slot which means users will have to choose between using two SIM cards or a microSD card. The smartphone features a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display and is powered by Kirin 960 (4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz + 4 Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.4GHz) coupled with 6GB of RAM. It offers 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded further by using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Getting to the camera, the Honor 8 Pro sports an 8-megapixel f/2.0 camera at the front for selfies and video chats. The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery, and connectivity options include a rear fingerprint sensor, NFC support, USB Type-C charging, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth v4.2. Interestingly, the Honor 8 Pro’s retail box turns into a Google Cardboard viewer for VR as well. The smartphone comes with the game Galaxy on Fire 3 and Jaunt VR app pre-installed.

Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
