Honor 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Thursday's Launch

Huawei Terminal brand Honor is set to launch the Honor 8 Pro in India on Thursday, July 6, and ahead of the launch, the price of the smartphone has been leaked. The Honor 8 Pro price in India is tipped to be Rs. 29,999, while the smartphone has already been confirmed to be an Amazon India exclusive.

A report by the Hindustan Times tips the Honor 8 Pro price in India ahead of its launch later this week. The tipped price is said to be for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Earlier, the company has confirmed that the Honor 8 Pro will be an Amazon India exclusive, and that it will be launched in the country this Thursday. Expect some launch offers to be announced on the day as well.

To recall, the Honor 8 Pro was launched with a price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 39,500) in Europe. Some of the highlight features of the Honor 8 Pro are dual cameras at the back, a massive 4000mAh battery, and an impressive 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available in Navy Blue and Midnight Black colour choices in India.

The Honor 8 Pro comes with two 12-megapixel rear camera sensors with f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus, LED flash, and 4K video recording. One sensor takes images in RGB while the other takes them in monochrome. At front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies as well. The dual-SIM Honor 8 Pro runs on Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1, and features a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display. It is powered by Kirin 960 (4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz + 4 Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.4GHz) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

It comes with 128GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded further by using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The Honor 8 Pro includes 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC.