Huawei Terminal brand Honor is set to launch the Honor 8 Pro smartphone in India on Thursday, and in the lead up to the launch, the company has confirmed the smartphone will be exclusively available to buy in the country via Amazon India.

Honor has also confirmed the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant will be made available in India, while colour variants on offer will be Navy Blue and Midnight Black. In the meanwhile, the Honor 8 Pro price in India has also been tipped to be Rs. 29,999.

To recall, the Honor 8 Pro was launched with a price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 39,500) in Europe. Some of the highlight features of the Honor 8 Pro are dual cameras at the back, a massive 4000mAh battery, and an impressive 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available in

The Honor 8 Pro comes with two 12-megapixel rear camera sensors with f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus, LED flash, and 4K video recording. One sensor takes images in RGB while the other takes them in monochrome. At front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies as well. The dual-SIM Honor 8 Pro runs on Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1, and features a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display. It is powered by Kirin 960 (4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz + 4 Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.4GHz) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

It comes with 128GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded further by using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The Honor 8 Pro includes 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC.