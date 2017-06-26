Honor 8 Pro, Huawei Terminal brand Honor's new offering, was unveiled last week in India but without a price tag. Amazon India has now teased the India availability of the Honor 8 Pro, saying it will launch on July 6.

The dedicated page on Amazon India confirms that the Honor 8 Pro will be an Amazon India exclusive. With the Notify Me option alongside, we can expect the smartphone to go on sale on July 6 itself. We can also expect the pricing of the Honor 8 Pro to be revealed on July 6 when the phone goes on sale in India. To recall, the Honor 8 Pro was launched with a price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 39,500) in Europe and we can expect the India pricing to remain around the same price point in India.

Honor 8 Pro First Impressions

Some of the highlight features of the Honor 8 Pro are dual cameras at the back, a massive 4000mAh battery, and an impressive 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available in Navy Blue and Midnight Black colour choices in India.

The Honor 8 Pro comes with two 12-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus, LED flash, and 4K video recording. One sensor takes the images in RGB while the other takes them in monochrome. At front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies as well.

The dual-SIM Honor 8 Pro runs on Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1, and features a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display. It is powered by Kirin 960 (4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz + 4 Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.4GHz) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It comes with 128GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded further by using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The Honor 8 Pro includes 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC.