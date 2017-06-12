Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 8 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Launching Soon in India

 
12 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Honor 8 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Launching Soon in India

Highlights

  • Honor 8 Pro sports two 12-megapixel cameras at the back
  • It was made available in Europe back in April
  • The smartphone is priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 38,100)

Huawei Terminal brand Honor has confirmed that the Honor 8 Pro smartphone will be launching soon in India. The smartphone was announced back in April, and its biggest highlight is the dual camera setup at the back. Regarding the Honor 8 Pro India launch date, the Chinese company in a press statement on Monday said that the handset is "scheduled to launch in India soon."

Honor 8 Pro price in India

Considering that the Honor 8 Pro was launched in Europe with a price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 38,100), we can expect the India pricing of the handset around the same mark. Though, there is no word on the Honor 8 Pro launch plans but we can expect it happen in coming weeks.

Honor 8 Pro specifications

For Honor brand, the Honor 8 Pro will be the fourth smartphone to sport dual cameras after the Huawei P9, Honor 8 and Honor 6X phones that were made available in the market earlier.

Honor 8 Pro sports two 12-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus, LED flash, and 4K video recording. Other specifications of the handset include a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display and it is powered by Kirin 960 (4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz + 4 Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.4GHz) coupled with 6GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded further by using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

The smartphone runs on Huawei's EMUI 5.1 OS based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and supports a hybrid dual-SIM slot which means users will have to choose between using two SIM cards or a microSD card. Honor 8 Pro camera in front sports an 8-megapixel f/2.0 sensor for selfies and video chats. The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery, and also sports a rear fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the Honor 8 Pro's retail box could be turned into a Google Cardboard viewer for VR experience as well. The smartphone comes with the Galaxy on Fire 3 and Jaunt VR apps pre-installed.

Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Honor 8 Pro Launch, Honor 8 Pro Price, Honor 8 Pro Features, Honor 8 Pro Specifications, Mobiles, Huawei, Honor, Honor 8 Pro India Launch
Microsoft and Hyperkin Are Bringing Back the Original Oversized 'Duke' Controller to Windows 10 and Xbox One
Western Digital Said to Raise Toshiba Chip Offer in Last-Ditch Bid
Redmi Note 4
Honor 8 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Launching Soon in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  2. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms on June 30
  3. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Now Available in India at Rs. 31,900
  4. Google Daydream View VR Headset is Now Available in India
  5. Jio Says Rivals’ Failure to Invest in Tech Causing Financial Stress
  6. Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: How the Two High-End Consoles Compare
  7. Reliance Jio Feature Phone, OnePlus 5 Leaks, and More News This Week
  8. iPhone 8 Running on iOS 11 Leaked in Renders for the First Time
  9. Nubia Z17 mini Now Available via Amazon India at Rs. 19,999
  10. OnePlus 2 Will Not Get Android Nougat, Company Reportedly Confirms
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.