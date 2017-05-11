Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 8 Lite With Android 7.0 Nougat, 3000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 17,999

11 May 2017
Highlights

  • Honor 8 Lite packs a 3000mAh battery
  • It sports a 12-megapixel rear camera
  • India has received the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant

After debuting it in Finland in February, Huawei Terminal's Honor brand on Thursday launched the Honor 8 Lite in India. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and packs a 3000mAh battery. It is essentially the smaller sibling of the Honor 8, and is priced at Rs. 17,999 (MOP) in India. It will be available in its Premium Black colour variant from Friday via offline retailers in the country, while the Blue colour variant will be made available later this month. The company has brought the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the smartphone to India.

Design wise, the Honor 8 Lite looks a lot like the Honor 8. The front and back feature 2.5D curved-edge glass with a metal frame all around, similar to Samsung's Galaxy A-series. It sports metal edges and onscreen navigation buttons. The volume rocker and power button are both housed on the right edge, while the hybrid SIM-tray is on the left. You can use two Nano-SIMs or one Nano-SIM and one microSD card. Also, the Honor 8 Lite has two speaker grilles on the bottom and its 3.5mm audio socket on the top.

 

The Honor 8 Lite, specifications wise, is very similar to the refreshed Huawei P8 Lite (2017) launched recently, albeit with minute differences. The smartphone has been made available in India in Blue and Black colour variants. One of the big highlights of the Honor 8 Lite, as mentioned, is that it runs on EMUI 5.0, based on Android 7.0 Nougat, out-of-the-box. The company touts the intelligent features of its in-house EMUI 5.0 operating system.

Honor 8 Lite First Impressions

As for specifications, the Honor 8 Lite features a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 655 octa-core CPU paired with 4GB RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of internal storage with the option to further expand it via microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for optics, the Honor 8 Lite sports a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well with a 77-degree wide-angle lens. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery as well. The smartphone weighs 147 grams and is 7.6mm thin.

Honor 8 Lite With Android 7.0 Nougat, 3000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 17,999
 
 

