Huawei-brand Honor on Tuesday launched a new smartphone in India - the Honor 6X. The smartphone has been launched in two variants in India - 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage priced at Rs. 12,999, and 4GB RAM + 64G inbuilt storage at Rs. 15,999. It will be available in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour variants Amazon India - registrations open at 2pm IST on Tuesday itself for the first sale on February 2.

The Honor 6X (Review) was launched in China back in October, and its biggest highlight is its dual rear camera setup. It sports a 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF alongside a 2-megapixel sensor right below it, and a LED flash. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel front camera. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

A hybrid dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone, the Honor 6X runs EMUI 4.1 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The company says a beta version of EMUI 5.0, based on Android 7.0 Nougat, will be available for buyers at launch, with the final version due to release in Q2 2017. It comes with a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection and a pixel density of 403ppi. It is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core (4 cores at 2.1GHz + 4 cores at 1.7GHz) SoC. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB).

As we mentioned, the Honor 6X features a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel sensor that supports PDAF (autofocus time of 0.3 seconds is being touted) and an additional 2-megapixel sensor right below it, helping provide depth-of-field or Bokeh effects. It bears an 8-megapixel front camera. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Honor 6X include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS/ A-GPS. The Honor 6X is powered by a 3340mAh battery, rated to deliver up to 600 hours of standby time. It features fast charging support that charges the whole battery in 2.5 hours. It measures 150.9x72.6x8.2mm and weighs 162 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a magnetometer.