Honor 6X to Be Exclusively Available via Amazon India; Launch Date Confirmed

 
10 January 2017
Honor 6X to Be Exclusively Available via Amazon India; Launch Date Confirmed

Highlights

  • The Honor 6X will be sold exclusively on Amazon India
  • The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup
  • The Honor 6X was launched in China in October

Honor last week sent out invites for a January 24 launch of its Honor 6X dual-camera smartphone in India. While Honor's invite specifically did not mention the name of the smartphone, Amazon India has. The Honor 6X will be sold exclusively on Amazon India and the online marketplace has confirmed the device will launch on January 24.

Those interested in the Honor 6X can be notified about the launch by heading over to the Amazon India page. The Honor 6X was launched in China in October with the Huawei-owned Honor brand touting a dual-camera setup as the phone's biggest highlight. The device was launched starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,900) and offered in Gold, Silver, Grey, Blue, and Rose Gold colour variants.

The Honor 6X sports a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection. The device is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core (4 cores at 2.1GHz + 4 cores at 1.7GHz) SoC. The smartphone is offered in three variants - 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) card slots support microSD cards (up to 128GB) in the second SIM card slot.

Coming back to the main highlight, the Honor 6X's dual-camera setup features one 12-megapixel sensor that supports PDAF and a 2-megapixel sensor just below it. Over at the front you get a 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. The fingerprint sensor at the back sits below the dual-camera setup. The company claims the fingerprint sensor can unlock the smartphone in 0.3 seconds.

Connectivity options in the Honor 6X include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS/ A-GPS. The device is fitted with a 3340mAh battery with fast charging support. The handset measures 150.9x72.6x8.2mm and weighs 162 grams.

Indian pricing of the Honor 6X will be known once the device is launched on January 24.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Honor 6X to Be Exclusively Available via Amazon India; Launch Date Confirmed
 
 

