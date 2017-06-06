Huawei’s Terminal brand Honor launched its mid-range 6X smartphone in India in January this year. Now, a few months later, the company has decided to slash the price of the Honor 6X smartphone in the country. The Honor 6X is now available to purchase from Amazon India exclusively, at a price starting at Rs. 11,999.

The Honor 6X was launched at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999 for the 32GB and 64GB variant exclusively. However, the price has now been reduced to Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively. The smartphone is exclusively available on Amazon India for purchase, and the new prices are already reflecting on the e-commerce site.

Amazon has listed a bunch of offers on the Honor 6X purchase as well, and it includes a special price of Rs. 299 for the transparent case if brought alongside the smartphone. There’s up to 70 percent off on other specific cases and covers as well. Amazon is also giving Rs. 300 ebook promotion credits, and Vodafone users can avail 45GB of free data for five months by paying for only 1GB of data while purchasing the smartphone.

“The Honor 6X is one our best sellers that has won many hearts due to its performance and dual camera capabilities, all at a very attractive price. The Honor 6X will now be available at a more attractive price for all Amazon India customers from 6th June onwards, making the Honor 6X an even more attractive proposition. This is the perfect time for all those who have been waiting to get their hands on the device” said Allen Wang – Director Product Center, Huawei India Consumer Business Group in a statement.

The Honor 6X is available in Gold, Grey, and Silver colour options. It supports a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) and runs EMUI 4.1 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Honor 6X display measures 5.5-inch and has full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution, 2.5D curved glass protection and pixel density of 403ppi - the company is also touting an 'eye-comfort mode' that filters out blue light. The new Honor smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 655 octa-core (4 cores at 2.1GHz + 4 cores at 1.7GHz) SoC. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB).

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor that supports PDAF (autofocus time of 0.3 seconds is being touted) and an additional 2-megapixel sensor right below it, helping provide depth-of-field or Bokeh effects with a combined wide aperture range of f/0.95 - f/16. On the front, Honor 6X bears an 8-megapixel front camera with a 77-degree wide-angle lens and 1.25-micron pixels. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Honor 6X include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS/ A-GPS. The new smartphone is powered by a 3340mAh battery, rated to deliver up to 600 hours of standby time and up to 11.5 hours of video playback. Honor 6X battery features fast charging support that charges the whole battery in 2.5 hours. It measures 150.9x72.6x8.2mm and weighs 162 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a magnetometer.