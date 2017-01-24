Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Honor 6X India Launch Set for Today

 
24 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Honor 6X India Launch Set for Today

Highlights

  • The smartphone's highlight is its dual rear camera setup
  • It's powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 SoC
  • It will be available as an Amazon exclusive

Huawei-brand Honor is all set to launch the  Honor 6X in India on Tuesday at an event in New Delhi at 12pm IST. You can watch the launch live stream on the company site. The smartphone was launched in China in October, and its biggest highlight is its dual camera setup. It will be exclusively available via Amazon, the company revealed earlier this month. 

The Honor 6X was launched in China in three variants - 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage, priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,900), CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,900), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,800) correspondingly. It's as yet unclear which variant will be brought to India.

The smartphone was launched in in Gold, Silver, Grey, Blue, and Rose Gold colour variants. The Honor 6X is a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone that runs EMUI 4.1 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Honor 6X First Impressions

The Honor 6X sports a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection, and is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core (4 cores at 2.1GHz + 4 cores at 1.7GHz) SoC.

Honor 6x front ndtv

As we mentioned, the Honor 6X features a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel sensor that supports PDAF and an additional 2-megapixel sensor right below it. It bears an 8-megapixel front camera. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options onboard the Honor 6X include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS/ A-GPS. Honor 6X is powered by a 3340mAh battery with fast charging support. It measures 150.9x72.6x8.2mm and weighs 162 grams.

Tags: Honor 6X Price in India, Honor, Mobiles, Honor India, Honor 6X Price, Honor 6X Specifications, India
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Chapter Closed, Hugo Barra is Leaving Xiaomi, and More: Your 360 Daily
Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
Honor 6X India Launch Set for Today
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
TRENDING
  1. Nokia Drops Hint at Snapdragon 835 Based Smartphone
  2. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, Up to 40GB of Data
  3. Redmi Note 4 Launch, Nokia 6 Sold Out, Amazon Sale, and More This Week
  4. Honor 6X Set to Launch in India Today
  5. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on Tuesday
  7. Vivo V5 Plus First Impressions
  8. Vivo V5 Plus with Dual Front Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Goes on Sale in India Today
  10. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.