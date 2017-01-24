Huawei-brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor 6X in India on Tuesday at an event in New Delhi at 12pm IST. You can watch the launch live stream on the company site. The smartphone was launched in China in October, and its biggest highlight is its dual camera setup. It will be exclusively available via Amazon, the company revealed earlier this month.

The Honor 6X was launched in China in three variants - 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage, priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,900), CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,900), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,800) correspondingly. It's as yet unclear which variant will be brought to India.

The smartphone was launched in in Gold, Silver, Grey, Blue, and Rose Gold colour variants. The Honor 6X is a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone that runs EMUI 4.1 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Honor 6X First Impressions

The Honor 6X sports a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection, and is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core (4 cores at 2.1GHz + 4 cores at 1.7GHz) SoC.

As we mentioned, the Honor 6X features a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel sensor that supports PDAF and an additional 2-megapixel sensor right below it. It bears an 8-megapixel front camera. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options onboard the Honor 6X include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS/ A-GPS. Honor 6X is powered by a 3340mAh battery with fast charging support. It measures 150.9x72.6x8.2mm and weighs 162 grams.