Honor 6X India Launch Set for January 24

 
06 January 2017
Honor 6X India Launch Set for January 24

Highlights

  • Honor 6X was launched in China back in October
  • The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup
  • For now, India price and availability information is unknown

Huawei-brand Honor is all set to launch to launch the Honor 6X smartphone in India on January 24.

Honor is sending early invites for a dual camera smartphone launch on that date. It doesn't specifically mention which smartphone will be launched, however, when one combines the earlier confirmation to Gadgets 360 about the India launch of the Honor 6X at the end of the month, it certainly seems to fit the bill.

honor 6x teaser honor

The Honor 6X was launched in China in October, and its biggest highlight is its dual camera setup. It was launched in three variants - 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage, priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,900), CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,900), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,800) correspondingly - but for now there's no clarity on which SKUs will be brought to India.

The Honor 6X was launched in Gold, Silver, Grey, Blue, and Rose Gold colour variants - which of these will be brought to India is not known at this point. The new Honor 6X smartphone features several upgrades over the Honor 5X, sporting a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection; a Kirin 655 octa-core (4 cores at 2.1GHz + 4 cores at 1.7GHz) SoC, and a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) card slot, with support for microSD cards (up to 128GB) in the second SIM card slot.

Running EMUI 4.1 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Honor 6X sports a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel sensor that supports PDAF and an additional 2-megapixel sensor sits right below it. Honor 6X features a 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. It sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel that the company claims can unlock the smartphone in 0.3 seconds.

Connectivity options on the Honor 6X include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS/ A-GPS. Honor 6X is powered by a 3340mAh battery with fast charging support. The Honor 6X measures 150.9x72.6x8.2mm and weighs 162 grams.

