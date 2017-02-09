Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Honor 6X 4GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today

 
09 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Honor 6X 4GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today

Highlights

  • Honor 6X available via Amazon India
  • The 4GB variant priced at Rs. 15,999
  • The 3GB variant priced at Rs. 12,999

Honor 6X will be again be going on sale in India on Thursday. The latest flash sale will feature the 4GB variant of the Honor 6X (Review) for the first time. The last sale only saw the 3GB RAM variant of the Honor 6X being made available at Rs. 12,999. Priced at Rs. 15,999, the Honor 6X 4GB variant will be available to buy via Amazon India at 2pm IST, alongside the 3GB RAM variant.

The company has announced some offers on the purchase of the Honor 6X like up to 14GB of free data on select Airtel recharges, 10 percent cashback on SBI credit cards, and e-Book promotion credits on Amazon worth Rs. 300. Users need to be registered for the sale, and if they haven't - they can register for the next sale, next week.

"We were delighted by the positive response to the first flash sale and have decided to bring forward the 4GB version ahead of its scheduled date as a thank you to all our customers" said P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India - Consumer Business Group.

The Honor 6X's smartphone's biggest highlight is its dual rear camera setup. It bears one 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor that supports PDAF (autofocus time of 0.3 seconds is being touted) and an additional 2-megapixel sensor right below it, helping provide depth-of-field or Bokeh effects with a combined wide aperture range of f/0.95 - f/16. On the front, Honor 6X bears an 8-megapixel front camera with a 77-degree wide-angle lens and 1.25-micron pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?

A hybrid dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone, the Honor 6X runs EMUI 4.1 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The company says a beta version of EMUI 5.0, based on Android 7.0 Nougat, will be available for buyers at launch, with the final version due to release in Q2 2017. The Honor 6X display measures 5.5-inch and has full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution, 2.5D curved glass protection and pixel density of 403ppi - the company is also touting an 'eye-comfort mode' that filters out blue light. The new Honor smartphone is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core (4 cores at 2.1GHz + 4 cores at 1.7GHz) SoC. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Honor 6X include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS/ A-GPS. The new smartphone is powered by a 3340mAh battery, rated to deliver up to 600 hours of standby time and up to 11.5 hours of video playback. Honor 6X battery features fast charging support that charges the whole battery in 2.5 hours. It measures 150.9x72.6x8.2mm and weighs 162 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a magnetometer.

Huawei Honor 6X

Huawei Honor 6X

Rs.12,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Decent app and gaming performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • No Wi-Fi ac or USB Type-C
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Hybrid SIM slot
Read detailed Huawei Honor 6X review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3340mAh
Tags: Honor 6X Price in India, Honor, Mobiles, Honor India, Honor 6X Price, Honor 6X Specifications, India
HTC 10 evo Launched in India at Rs. 48,990: Release Date, Specifications, and More
Coolpad - Starting Rs 8999
Honor 6X 4GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad - Starting Rs 8999
TRENDING
  1. Nokia P1 Rumour Roundup: Price, Specifications, and More
  2. Android Wear 2.0 Launched: What's New and Which Smartwatches Will Get It
  3. iPhone 8 May Be the Most Expensive Smartphone From Apple
  4. HTC 10 evo With 5.5-Inch QHD Display, Snapdragon 810 Launched in India
  5. Moto G5 Plus Leaked Live Image Hints at 5.2-inch Display and More
  6. Nokia 6 Expected to Have Better Supply in Coming Days, Says HMD Global
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. How to Join or Leave WhatsApp Beta Test on Android
  9. Google Combines YouTube Music, Google Play Music Teams
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Unveiled With Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4100mAh Battery
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.