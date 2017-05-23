As expected, Huawei Terminal brand Honor at its event on Tuesday launched the Honor 6A to its smartphone portfolio. The Honor 6A is a budget smartphone that features a full-metal unibody along with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the 2GB/ 16GB variant and CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,400) for the 3GB/ 32GB model. It comes in Gold, Silver, Blue, and Pink colours and will be available on Vmall.com and JD.com retail sites from June 1. Both variants have already gone up for pre-orders, and will be available until Thursday.

The Honor 6A is a dual-SIM smartphone with 4G LTE support that runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC wherein four Cortex-A53 cores are clocked at 1.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores are clocked at 1.7GHz. For graphics, the device houses an Adreno 505 GPU. As we mentioned, there are two RAM and storage variants - 2GB RAM with 16GB inbuilt storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for optics, the Honor 6A offers a 13-megapixel rear camera with a 28mm 5P lens with features like PDAF, full-HD video recording, and dual-LED flash. On the front side, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel camera. The Honor 6A comes with a fingerprint scanner below the camera at the back which the company claims will unlock the device in just 0.5 seconds.

For connectivity, the smartphone comes with Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth (v4.1), GPS, GLONASS, apart from 4G LTE support. It packs a 3020mAh battery under the hood that is rated to deliver 12 hours of video playback or 57 hours of music playback on a single charge. It measures 143.7x70.95x8.2mm and weighs 143 grams.