Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Honor 5C Gets an Android 7.0 Nougat Beta Test Programme for Users in India

 
05 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Honor 5C Gets an Android 7.0 Nougat Beta Test Programme for Users in India

Highlights

  • The Honor 5C Nougat beta test programme will occur in 2 batches
  • First batch will have 50 users; second to have 100 users in India
  • This is a preview version and software may not be stable for all users

Chinese tech giant Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched a Android 7.0 Nougat beta test programme for its Honor 5C smartphone. The Nougat beta test programme, currently in a preview stage, will let the testers identify bugs in Honor's own Android Nougat-based customised skin EMUI. The Honor 5C beta test programme is only available in India, rolling out to the testers in two batches.

Honor had launched Honor 5C in June last year that run Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Honor's EMUI 4.1 skin on top. The company is now upgrading Honor 5C to Android 7.0 Nougat but only for a very limited number of beta testers. As we mentioned, the beta test programme is in preview stage, which implies that there may be some features that would not be included. The preview version is not stable at this point, so users are recommended not to use the device as their daily driver.

The Honor 5C Nougat beta test programme will occur in two batches. The first batch will consist of just 50 testers in the first release, whereas the second batch will double the number of testers to 100. Honor has mentioned that the Honor 5C device should bear the model number of NEM-L22, and users should have their devices in NEM-L22C675B140/ B151 version before applying for the programme. After upgrading, your Honor 5C device will run Android 7.0 Nougat based Emotion UI 5.0.

In order to be eligible enter the beta programme, the owner should have an eligible Honor 5C device, should be an engaging member of the Honor India forum, and shouldn't mind sharing their personal details. If somehow your Honor 5C device gives troubles or becomes unstable after upgrading to the beta version, you can downgrade any time to the previous firmware (public version of EMUI) by following Honor's downgrade guidelines.

The new Nougat software brings number of interface tweaks and refreshes in the App drawer, Apps card, multiple account support, and contact QR codes sharing among others. If you are willing to enter the beta test programme, you can read Honor's terms and conditions, as well as its guidelines on the company's forum.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Honor 5C Nougat Update, Honor India, Mobiles, Android, Honor 5C Nougat Beta Programme
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils Chromebooks With Stylus Support, New Notebook 9 Series, and a Gaming Laptop
Micromax Bolt Q381
Honor 5C Gets an Android 7.0 Nougat Beta Test Programme for Users in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  2. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  3. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  4. Mysterious Radio Bursts Came From a Galaxy 2.5 Billion Light Years Away
  5. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  6. Xiaomi Says India Revenue Topped $1 Billion in 2016
  7. How to Watch Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s IIT-Kharagpur Speech
  8. iPhone the Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brand in India, Finds Survey
  9. Sony’s First OLED Bravia 4K TV Emits Sound From the Screen
  10. There May Be Up to 7 Nokia Android Phones Launched This Year
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.