Chinese tech giant Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched a Android 7.0 Nougat beta test programme for its Honor 5C smartphone. The Nougat beta test programme, currently in a preview stage, will let the testers identify bugs in Honor's own Android Nougat-based customised skin EMUI. The Honor 5C beta test programme is only available in India, rolling out to the testers in two batches.

Honor had launched Honor 5C in June last year that run Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Honor's EMUI 4.1 skin on top. The company is now upgrading Honor 5C to Android 7.0 Nougat but only for a very limited number of beta testers. As we mentioned, the beta test programme is in preview stage, which implies that there may be some features that would not be included. The preview version is not stable at this point, so users are recommended not to use the device as their daily driver.

The Honor 5C Nougat beta test programme will occur in two batches. The first batch will consist of just 50 testers in the first release, whereas the second batch will double the number of testers to 100. Honor has mentioned that the Honor 5C device should bear the model number of NEM-L22, and users should have their devices in NEM-L22C675B140/ B151 version before applying for the programme. After upgrading, your Honor 5C device will run Android 7.0 Nougat based Emotion UI 5.0.

In order to be eligible enter the beta programme, the owner should have an eligible Honor 5C device, should be an engaging member of the Honor India forum, and shouldn't mind sharing their personal details. If somehow your Honor 5C device gives troubles or becomes unstable after upgrading to the beta version, you can downgrade any time to the previous firmware (public version of EMUI) by following Honor's downgrade guidelines.

The new Nougat software brings number of interface tweaks and refreshes in the App drawer, Apps card, multiple account support, and contact QR codes sharing among others. If you are willing to enter the beta test programme, you can read Honor's terms and conditions, as well as its guidelines on the company's forum.