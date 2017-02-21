Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Hitler's Phone Sells for More Than $240,000

 
21 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Hitler's Phone Sells for More Than $240,000

Photo Credit: Alexander Historical Auctions

Adolf Hitler's personal telephone, which the Fuehrer used to dictate many of his deadly World War II commands, sold at auction on Sunday for $243,000 (roughly Rs. 1.6 crores), the US house selling it announced.

Originally a black Bakelite phone, later painted crimson and engraved with Hitler's name, the relic was found in the Nazi leader's Berlin bunker in 1945 following the regime's defeat.

The auction house Alexander Historical Auctions, which did not reveal the winning bidder's identity, had estimated its worth between $200,000 and $300,000. The starting bid was set at $100,000.

The Maryland company auctioned off more than a thousand items including the phone and a porcelain sculpture of an Alsatian dog for $24,300.

Both winners bid by telephone.

More than 70 years old, the Siemens rotary telephone is embossed with a swastika and the eagle symbolic of the Third Reich.

Alexander House dubbed the phone - which Hitler received from the Wehrmacht, Nazi Germany's armed forces - as "arguably the most destructive 'weapon' of all time, which sent millions to their deaths."

It said Hitler used it to give most of his orders during the last two years of World War II.

Russian officers gave the device to British Brigadier Sir Ralph Rayner during a tour of the bunker shortly after Germany's surrender.

Rayner's son, who inherited the phone, put it up for sale, its paint now peeling to reveal the original synthetic black resin surface.

Andreas Kornfeld of Alexander House told AFP its estimates were based on a number of factors, including "rarity and uniqueness."

"It would be impossible to find a more impactful relic than the primary tool used by the most evil man in history," the auction house said in a statement. "This was not a staid office telephone."

"This was Hitler's mobile device of destruction."

Tags: Hitler Phone, Auction, Alexander Historical Auctions, Mobiles, Adolf Hitler
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Refurbished Units With Smaller Batteries to Be Launched in India: Report
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
Hitler's Phone Sells for More Than $240,000
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Knight
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Brings Unlimited Data at Rs. 10 a Day
  2. WhatsApp Launches Revamped Status Updates: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Nokia 8 Android Smartphone Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Satya Nadella and Nandan Nilekani Talk Aadhaar, India Stack, AI, and AR
  5. Samsung Carnival on Amazon India Sees Discounts on Smartphones and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price Said to Be Higher Than the Galaxy S7
  7. Reliance Jio Garnered 100 Million Subscribers in Just 170 Days
  8. Sony Xperia X Now Available With a Hefty Limited Discount in India
  9. Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X vs ZenFone 3S Max: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. HTC Set to Launch U Ultra Smartphone in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.