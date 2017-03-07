Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

GSMA Won't Be Collaborating With COAI for Indian Mobile Congress

 
07 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
GSMA Won't Be Collaborating With COAI for Indian Mobile Congress

Highlights

  • GSMA is not collaborating with COAI for the Indian Mobile Congress
  • India is organising its first mobile congress in September
  • Indian mobile operators, Facebook, Huawei, Ericsson to participate

Global mobile industry body GSMA Association has said it will not be collaborating with the domestic telecom players grouping COAI for the Indian Mobile Congress scheduled to be held here in September.

"...the GSMA is not collaborating with COAI in the development of the India Mobile Congress scheduled to take place in September," the GSM Association said in a statement.

India is organising its first mobile congress in September with a special focus on reaching out to the South East Asian markets.

The event, which has support from the government, is being executed by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) that was expecting GSMA to participate in the event.

"We hope the GSMA will support us and participate in this event," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said.

The GSMA organises events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of Conferences, including Mobile 360 - India, which will be held in New Delhi in November.

Mathews has said that there is nothing in between, Barcelona and Shanghai, for South East Asia.

"I am hoping that at some point of time IMC will be an anchor event for South East Asia," Mathews said.

The Department of Telecom and the Ministry of Electronics and IT have laid their emphasis on Indian Mobile Congress to showcase that India is emerging as leader of telecom industry and the Cellular Operators Association of India will drive it.

Mathews had earlier said that he along with Indian government delegation had held discussions with British and Swedish Trade Ministers for their engagement in IMC.

He said all Indian mobile operators, Facebook, Huawei, Ericsson, Cisco etc are likely to participate in the mobile congress.

"We have asked other Indian business association to come together and be part of it. The event will focus on knowledge sharing, exhibition, start ups, skill development and all pillars of Digital India including Make in India," Mathews said.

Tags: MWC, MWC 2017, Mobile World Congress, Indian Mobile Congress, COAI, Telecom, Mobiles, India, Make in India, GSMA, Digital India
Volkswagen to Unveil Self-Driving Car at Geneva Auto Show
Unboxed Mobiles
GSMA Won't Be Collaborating With COAI for Indian Mobile Congress
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Free Services End March 31. Opting Out vs. Staying In
  2. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  3. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) First Impressions
  4. Xiaomi Launches New Smart Home Products Under Its Mi Ecosystem
  5. Airtel to Offer Free Data to Postpaid Customers from March 13
  6. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India
  7. iPhone 6 32GB Space Grey Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon
  8. Jio Prime, Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Plus India Launch Date, and More This Week
  9. Airtel Offers 28GB Data at Rs. 345 Per Month
  10. Here's How Apple May Incorporate a 3D Camera on the iPhone 8
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.