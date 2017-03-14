Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google's Android Taste Test Helps You Find the Best Launchers, Widgets and More

 
14 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google's Android Taste Test Helps You Find the Best Launchers, Widgets and More

Highlights

  • The tool asks a series of rapid-fire questions
  • Users are recommended apps on basis of their answers
  • The tool is already available online

Google has launched its 'Android Taste Test' online tool that helps users find launchers, widgets, and icons that match their personality by simply answering questions. Even though the tool helps users in personalising their home screens, it doesn't take matters entirely in its own hands and recommends users with apps to get their desired look on the platform.

The series of rapid-fire questions are meant to understand user's personality traits and the Android Taste Test tool accordingly recommends apps to get the customised home screen. The questions include basic queries like whether you prefer 'Warm' tone or 'Cool', you like 'Patterned' styles or 'Random' etc. You can find the online tool on the Android website.

Some other questions are meant to understand the kind of tools you need on your home screen like weather, news, or something else. The Android Taste Test tool even takes into account if you are an Android beginner or an expert. Interestingly, the app seems to suggest Google's own Gboard keyboard every single time, which might be the promotion strategy behind the tool all along, and you can also expect recommendation for Google's own weather, news, and music widgets too.

However, the Android Taste Test tool does suggest different icon packs and launchers to ensure that the user gets their preferred look on the mobile platform. It is hard to say how much a veteran user will benefit out of this online tool but for casual or novice users, this is an interesting way of finding the best look for their home screen. Do give this tool a try and let us know in the comment section down below if you found the results to be satisfactory or think this is just a gimmick by the search giant.

Tags: Google Android Taste Test, Mobiles, Internet, Apps, Android, Google, Android Themes, Android Launchers, Android Customisation
Facebook Signs Soccer Live-Streaming Deal With MLS, Univision
These Indian Companies Want to Be Sodexo Coupons for the Smartphone Generation
YU Yureka Note
Google's Android Taste Test Helps You Find the Best Launchers, Widgets and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

YU Yureka Note
TRENDING
  1. Idea to Provide Free Roaming on Incoming Calls From April 1
  2. WhatsApp Appears Set to Bring Back Text Status Feature
  3. Moto G5 Launch Details, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, and More News This Week
  4. 'Unlimited' Mobile Data Plans in India: Is There a Catch?
  5. Reliance Communications Offering 1GB Data at Rs. 49 to New 4G Customers
  6. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  7. Google's New Tool Helps Customise Android for You
  8. Kong: Skull Island Is a Tasteless Vietnam War Movie Full of Monsters
  9. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  10. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.