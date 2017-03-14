Google has launched its 'Android Taste Test' online tool that helps users find launchers, widgets, and icons that match their personality by simply answering questions. Even though the tool helps users in personalising their home screens, it doesn't take matters entirely in its own hands and recommends users with apps to get their desired look on the platform.

The series of rapid-fire questions are meant to understand user's personality traits and the Android Taste Test tool accordingly recommends apps to get the customised home screen. The questions include basic queries like whether you prefer 'Warm' tone or 'Cool', you like 'Patterned' styles or 'Random' etc. You can find the online tool on the Android website.

Some other questions are meant to understand the kind of tools you need on your home screen like weather, news, or something else. The Android Taste Test tool even takes into account if you are an Android beginner or an expert. Interestingly, the app seems to suggest Google's own Gboard keyboard every single time, which might be the promotion strategy behind the tool all along, and you can also expect recommendation for Google's own weather, news, and music widgets too.

However, the Android Taste Test tool does suggest different icon packs and launchers to ensure that the user gets their preferred look on the mobile platform. It is hard to say how much a veteran user will benefit out of this online tool but for casual or novice users, this is an interesting way of finding the best look for their home screen. Do give this tool a try and let us know in the comment section down below if you found the results to be satisfactory or think this is just a gimmick by the search giant.