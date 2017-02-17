Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Google Wants You to Give Feedback on the Design of Pixel Smartphones

 
17 February 2017
Google Wants You to Give Feedback on the Design of Pixel Smartphones

Highlights

  • Pixel Product Lead has asked for feedback on Pixel design
  • The company is rumoured to be working on Pixel successor
  • Pixel 2 likely to be revealed later this year

The first-generation Pixel phones were received well by consumers across markets, tough there were mixed reactions as far as the design of the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones is concerned. Some referred to the Pixel design as inspired by iPhones while others accepted that it was functional. The Mountain View based giant is now seeking feedback on the design of the Pixel phones from the general public which may come in handy for the second-generation of the devices.

In a Pixel User Community post, Krishna Kumar, Product Lead - Pixel, wrote, "I would like to hear your thoughts. What do you like about the design? What do you hate about it? What did we get right? What would you like to see us improve?"

Kumar in his post also points to an in-depth story from CNET that talks about design philosophy of the first Pixel phones. Among other things, the story mentions how Google's design team obsessed over the angle of the phone's edges or how it felt in hands. The design team worked hard to nail down things like the texture of the power key and the colours of the devices.

A recent report claimed that for Pixel 2, Google is again focusing on the camera, while it may also launch an affordable Pixel smartphone this time around. The report further said that Google may add water resistance to its next Pixel smartphone, a feature that was noticeably missing in the Google Pixel and the Google Pixel XL. Google was also said to be testing next-generation Pixel phones with improved processors from two manufacturers - Qualcomm and Intel.

Google Pixel phones, the first self-branded smartphones by the company, were well reviewed, but end users have reported a host of minor and major problems. With the demise of Galaxy Note 7, many believed that Google's Pixel smartphones filled the gap left by Samsung's latest Note smartphone.

Tags: Google, Pixel, Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2, Android, Pixel XL
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Google Wants You to Give Feedback on the Design of Pixel Smartphones
 
 

