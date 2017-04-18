Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google to Open Up Android to Rivals in Out-of-Court Deal With Russia

 
18 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google to Open Up Android to Rivals in Out-of-Court Deal With Russia

Highlights

  • The deal sets a new precedent for the tech giant
  • Google will not not restrict the pre-installation of rival search engines
  • It will develop a tool allowing users to choose a default search engine

Alphabet Inc's Google will open up its popular Android mobile operating system to rival search engines in Russia as part of a deal to settle a two-year dispute with Russian competition authorities.

The deal sets a new precedent for the tech giant, which faces multiple complaints worldwide that it is abusing its dominant position by imposing restrictions on manufacturers of Android-based devices in order to protect its share of the online search market.

Russia's competition watchdog, FAS, ruled in 2015 that Google was breaking the law by requiring the pre-installation of applications, including its own search tool, on mobile devices using Android, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex.

Google will no longer demand exclusivity of its applications on Android-based devices in Russia and will not restrict the pre-installation of rival search engines and other applications, as part of a deal with FAS, the regulator said on Monday.

It will also develop a tool allowing users to choose a default search engine on their Android devices.

"Users will be able to change settings at any time and choose the default search engine which suits their needs," FAS said.

Google confirmed the deal, saying it met the interests of all parties. It also said it had reached a commercial agreement with Yandex that "provides new opportunities for Yandex to promote its search service within Chrome (Internet browser)."

Alexander Shulgin, head of Yandex Russian operations, said he hoped the agreement will have implications for similar cases in Europe and elsewhere.

Nasdaq-listed shares in Yandex were up 7.2 percent by 1534 GMT to $24.39 while Google was up 1.2 percent.

The deal is for a term of six years and nine months and was approved by a Russian court earlier on Monday. Under the terms of the agreement, Google will still have to pay a total of RUB 439 million ($7.85 million or roughly Rs. 50.6 crores) in fines.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Android, Russia, Yandex, Mobiles, Tablets, Apps, Internet, Russian Antitrust Regulator
Reliance Jio Disconnections, New Samsung Galaxy S8+ Variant, WhatsApp 'Change Number' Feature, and More: Your 360 Daily
Facebook Launches Review of How It Handles Violent Videos After Cleveland Killing
VIVO V5
Google to Open Up Android to Rivals in Out-of-Court Deal With Russia
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on Wednesday, and Here's Everything We Know So Far
  2. Reliance Jio Starts Disconnecting Those Who Haven't Recharged Yet
  3. Tecno Mobile Launches in India With 5 New Smartphones
  4. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch New 4G Plans to Counter Reliance Jio Offers
  5. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  6. Vivo V5 vs Oppo A57 vs Moto G5 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
  7. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  8. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Electronic Accessories in 'All Access Sale'
  9. Samsung Sends India Launch Invites for Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Make Shifting to a New Number Much Easier
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.