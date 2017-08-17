Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Nexus 6 Starts Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update Again

 
17 August 2017
Highlights

  • Nexus 6 starts receiving Android 7.1.1 update again
  • New update available via OTA
  • Initially the update was pulled after bug report

For Google Nexus 6 users, the whole series of Android Nougat updates have resulted in issues, since the start of the update rollout last year. After a long delay, Google has now resumed the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Google Nexus 6 that was stopped earlier this year after users reported numerous problems.

For those unaware, the company initially started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to the Nexus 6 at the start of the year but pulled it soon after people complained about numerous issues. Several Nexus 6 users have started receiving update notification over-the-air (OTA) where users are receiving the update with fix for critical bugs and it also improves performance and stability of the device. The new update is roughly 400MB in size, and is now steadily being rolled out to users. Android Police reported the update first.

To recall, the Android 7.1.1 update in general brings about several features such as app shortcuts, support for circular app icons, keyboard image insertion, new emojis, and more. As we have said in earlier reports, the Nexus 6 is an ageing device and this might be the last major update that the smartphone is receiving from Google before the search giant announces support discontinuation for the device. Based on Google's Support page, the Motorola Google Nexus 6 will not receive updates after October 2016 along with the HTC Google Nexus 9 tablet.

The ageing Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 were not among the first devices that received the Nougat update instantly after its release. Google started pushing the update after few weeks for the devices.

Tags: Google, Android, Android Nougat, Android 7.0 Nougat, Google Nexus 6, Mobiles
Ketan Pratap

