Google Pixel, Nexus Devices Start Receiving September Android Security Patch via OTA: Report

 
12 September 2017
Highlights

  • Verizon has listed information about the September security patch
  • Non-Verizon users across US and UK are also reporting of the OTA update
  • Both Pixel and Nexus users are receiving the September security patch

While Google normally follows a pattern when it comes to its security patches rollout, this time around there was a lot of confusion with the September update. Google claimed that many compatible devices already received the September security patch with the Android 8.0 Oreo update in late August, but many users reported that they were still stuck on August 5th security update even after updating to Oreo. Now, it seems Google is rolling out the latest September security patch finally to all compatible users.

Android Police reports that Verizon users have confirmed the arrival of the security patch, and the carrier has also published info of the new update with build number OPR3.170623.007 and the security patch level as 2017-09-01 for its Pixel and Pixel XL users. Other Pixel and Nexus users that are not on Verizon are also reportedly receiving an OTA update of the September security patch. Some users report that while the OTA notification is titled as 'Android 7.1.2', installing it actually updates their devices to Android 8.0 Oreo with the latest September security patch.

The September 2017 security update is rolling out for three Pixel devices - the Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C - and five Nexus ones, in Nexus 6P, Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 9, and Nexus Player. The OTA zip and factory images are not yet available on Google's Developer site, but it shouldn't be long before they appear as well. You can read all about what this latest patch brings here. Let us know if you've received the September security patch or not in the comments below!

Tags: Google, Android, September Security patch, Nexus Roll Out, Pixel Update Roll Out, Mobiles
Tasneem Akolawala

