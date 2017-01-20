Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Google Says Fix for Android 7.1.1 Nougat's In-Car Bluetooth Connectivity Issues Is Coming Soon

 
20 January 2017
Google Says Fix for Android 7.1.1 Nougat's In-Car Bluetooth Connectivity Issues Is Coming Soon

Highlights

  • A number of Android 7.1.1 users reported in-car Bluetooth issues
  • The problem started back in October with the developer preview
  • Google has confirmed it will release a fix in a future build

A number of users have recently been reporting Bluetooth connectivity issues in cars with the new Android 7.1.1 Nougat update that was rolled out on Pixel, Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X smartphones last year. The in-car Bluetooth connection was giving problems for these devices, and this issue can be traced back to the beta programme launch of Android 7.1.1 Developer Preview in October. But this issue has now been fixed by Google, which the California-based giant is planning to roll out in a 'FutureRelease'.

As far as in October last year, the Android 7.1.1 Developer Preview had started reaching devices that included Pixel, Pixel XL, Huawei Nexus 6P and LG Nexus 5X. A number of early Nougat adopters took to Google's Developer bug-reporting forum where they had complained about the in-car Bluetooth connectivity problem with the software. The problem extends from intermittent connections to entire connectivity failures. By chance if the smartphones got connected users could not place hands-free calls, while some users faced a tough time connecting their devices with in-car Bluetooth manually, as well as problems like short-span connection and connection loss after a call ends.

In a threaded message, a Google developer has confirmed that this issue has been fixed, which will be available in a future build with a status that reads 'FutureRelease'. However, the post doesn't mention any specific time for the release of this fix. We can also assume that this fix could even be pushed via a minor update on Pixel, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X smartphones running Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Tags: Nexus 5X Bluetooth Connection Issue, Nexus 6P Bluetooth Connection Issue, Mobiles, Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update, Android, Pixel Bluetooth Connection Issue, Bluetooth
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Google Says Fix for Android 7.1.1 Nougat's In-Car Bluetooth Connectivity Issues Is Coming Soon
 
 

