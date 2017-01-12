Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Says Android OEMs Must Support Nougat's Notification Features

 
12 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Says Android OEMs Must Support Nougat's Notification Features

Highlights

  • Google wants OEMs to must support Nougat's notifications
  • This will make notifications consistent across Android Nougat devices
  • Google has once again made updates an optional feature for OEMs

Google from time-to-time updates its Android Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) for OEMs to follow. In its latest update, Google has told Android device makers they "must implement" Nougat's new notification feature. The latest CDD means that all Android OEMs regardless of any company customisations added on top of Android have to show the notifications, if they want access to Google Mobiles Services and Android branding.

The latest Android 7.1 Nougat Android CDD explicitly notes that OEMs must correctly and promptly send notifications for all user-enabled services. The document notes, "Android includes Notification Listener Service APIs that allow apps (once explicitly enabled by the user) to receive a copy of all notifications as they are posted or updated. Device implementations must correctly and promptly send notifications in their entirety to all such installed and user-enabled listener services, including any and all metadata attached to the Notification object. Handheld device implementations must support the behaviours of updating, removing, replying to, and bundling notifications as described in this section."

The document also adds that the handheld device implementations must provide ability to control notifications directly in the notification shade; visual affordance to trigger the control panel in the notification shade, and ability to block, mute, and reset notification preference from a package, both in the inline control panel as well as in the settings app.

Google's latest attempt to make notification features consistent across Android Nougat devices is a good start from the company. Though, Google once again kept the rollout of regular updates as an optional feature for OEMs.

Under Updatable software, the company writes, "For device implementations that are launching with Android 6.0 and later, the update mechanism should support verifying that the system image is binary identical to expected result following an OTA. The block-based OTA implementation in the upstream Android Open Source Project, added since Android 5.1, satisfies this requirement. Also, device implementations should support A/B system updates."

For those unaware, Android Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) enumerates the requirements that must be met in order for devices to be compatible with the latest version of Android.

Tags: Android, Google, Mobiles, Tablets, Smartphones, Android Nougat, Android 7.1 Nougat
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Launch Event Live
Airtel Payments Bank Officially Launched, Now Available Across 29 States
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Google Says Android OEMs Must Support Nougat's Notification Features
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Reportedly Launch 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Soon
  2. Samsung Tipped to Launch Its Foldable Smartphone in Q3 2017
  3. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  5. WhatsApp Set to Get GIF Image Search, Raise Media Sharing Limit to 30
  6. Airtel Payments Bank Officially Launched, Now Available Across 29 States
  7. Lenovo P2 Review
  8. HTC Launches U Ultra and U Play With Sense Companion
  9. TRAI to Release Recommendations on Internet Telephony by February
  10. Idea Cellular Offers 3GB Free Data to Lure Customers to Its 4G Network
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.