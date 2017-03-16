Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Reportedly Working on a Third Device, Larger Than Pixel, Codenamed Taimen

 
16 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Reportedly Working on a Third Device, Larger Than Pixel, Codenamed Taimen

Highlights

  • Google's third device is codenamed Taimen
  • This device is much larger than the Pixel devices
  • The successors of Pixel, Pixel XL are codenamed Muskie and Walleye

Google has confirmed that it is working on the successors of the Pixel and Pixel XL devices, and a recent report even outed their codenames - Muskie and Walleye. Now, a separate report tips that the tech giant is working on a third device as well, much larger than the other two, and this one is codenamed Taimen.

Taimen is another type of fish known for its large size, and Droid Life claims that Google is working on a third large-display device scheduled to launch this year. The device is codenamed Taimen, however, apart from that there is little else that is known about the device.

Android Police cites its internal source to claim that Taimen could be a phone, but the surety of this is very little. This Taimen device could be a tablet as well, or could be large Pixel-branded phone. Alternatively, it wouldn't sport Pixel branding at all be a completely different device with a unique branding of its own. There is no clarity on this matter as of now. As time of launch nears, more details on this mysterious third device should be known.

As for Muskie and Walleye, they are tipped to be the codenames of the successors of the Pixel phones. Walleye is the name given to the base variant (Pixel 2), whereas Muskie is reserved for the larger model (Pixel XL 2). Previous leaks suggest that the Pixel 2 may come with an improved camera, a better processor, and be water and dust resistant as well.

Tags: Google, Taimen, Google Pixel 2, Mobiles, Tablets, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Reliance Jio Free Promo Offer Doesn't Require Stay Order, Says TDSAT, Asks TRAI to Re-Examine
SpaceX Successfully Launches EchoStar Communications Satellite
Yu Yunicorn
Google Reportedly Working on a Third Device, Larger Than Pixel, Codenamed Taimen
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus Review
  2. OnePlus 3T Gets a Black Colour Variant in Limited Edition
  3. Coolpad Note 5 Lite With 4G VoLTE Support, 3GB RAM Launched at Rs. 8,199
  4. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
  5. Moto G5 Plus With Metal Body Launched in India
  6. Is Moto G5 Plus the Best Affordable Android Phone in India?
  7. LeEco Launches Super 4 Series Smart TVs in India Starting Rs. 46,990
  8. WhatsApp Text Status Returns Next Week, Company Confirms
  9. Sony Xperia XZ Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs. 39,990
  10. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.