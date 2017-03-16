Google has confirmed that it is working on the successors of the Pixel and Pixel XL devices, and a recent report even outed their codenames - Muskie and Walleye. Now, a separate report tips that the tech giant is working on a third device as well, much larger than the other two, and this one is codenamed Taimen.

Taimen is another type of fish known for its large size, and Droid Life claims that Google is working on a third large-display device scheduled to launch this year. The device is codenamed Taimen, however, apart from that there is little else that is known about the device.

Android Police cites its internal source to claim that Taimen could be a phone, but the surety of this is very little. This Taimen device could be a tablet as well, or could be large Pixel-branded phone. Alternatively, it wouldn't sport Pixel branding at all be a completely different device with a unique branding of its own. There is no clarity on this matter as of now. As time of launch nears, more details on this mysterious third device should be known.

As for Muskie and Walleye, they are tipped to be the codenames of the successors of the Pixel phones. Walleye is the name given to the base variant (Pixel 2), whereas Muskie is reserved for the larger model (Pixel XL 2). Previous leaks suggest that the Pixel 2 may come with an improved camera, a better processor, and be water and dust resistant as well.