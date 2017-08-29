Google has been pushing its Play Protect feature for Android ever since it was announced back at I/O 2017. After adding the feature to Android device settings, the search giant started showing it prominently in Google Play in August. Now, the California-based company has announced that the certified devices from Google will feature Google Play Protect logo on them.

The search giant says that the certified devices from the company will come with Google Play Protect out-of-the-box, and provide users with a "suite of security features" that includes automatic device scanning for the presence of malware-infected apps. "This provides baseline protection against malware, privacy hacks and more," Google said in its blog post.

If you are wondering why Google provides the certification to Android devices in first place, the company says that it does this to ensure that customers receive secure and stable experience. "We work with manufacturers across the globe to run hundreds of compatibility tests that ensure devices adhere to the Android security and permissions model. These tests also verify that the Google apps pre-installed on devices are authentic, and that apps from the Play Store can work as intended," it said.

Google has urged customers to ask for or a certified device or looking for the Google Play Protect logo on the box while purchasing a smartphone or tablet, to make sure that it comes with the benefits of certification and "additional layers of security" that is provided by its Play Protect feature.

In case you want to check the Google Play Protect on the device, users need to head to Settings -> Google on their Android device. In Google Play, the My apps & games section shows the Google Play Protect banner in the Updates tab that depicts that the apps have been verified for safety. With the Google Play Protect feature in Google Play, users will additionally get the option to manually check if their apps have certain issues and are safe for use or not.