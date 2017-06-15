Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Pixel and Pixel XL: Just 1 Million Units Sold in 8 Months?

 
15 June 2017
Google Pixel and Pixel XL: Just 1 Million Units Sold in 8 Months?

Highlights

  • Google's flagship Pixel smartphones have sold 1 million units
  • Its rivals Apple & Samsung have good sales number for their flagships
  • The Pixel and Pixel XL were launched last year

Google's flagship Android device has now sold over 1 million units, media reported, saying the figure was reached based on downloads of an application exclusive to the device.

While this is a milestone in the eight-month history of Pixel seen as Google's answer to the Apple iPhone, the number is overshadowed by its competition.

In comparison, Apple sold over 70 million iPhones (which included iPhone 7) in the last quarter of 2016 while Samsung is estimated to have sold 5 million units of Galaxy S8 in the first month of its release.

According to Arstechnica, Google doesn't release sales data but the installs of the device-exclusive "Pixel Launcher" app has just passed the 1 million mark. The data includes pre-installed apps on new Pixel phones and doesn't count installs on third-party devices and so can accurately estimate the number of Pixel phones sold, the report said.

Launched last year, Pixel is the first smartphone that works as an intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator. The 5-inch smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM and runs on Android Nougat 7.0 operating system. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, with two cores clocked at 1.6GHz, and two cores clocked at 2.15GHz, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The smartphone sports 12.3-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX378 sensor, PDAF, a large f/2.0 aperture and 1.55-micron pixels. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX179 sensor, an f/2.4 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels.

The device also has Pixel Imprint - a fingerprint scanner on the back of the smartphone for quick access to all apps, texts and e-mails.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Pixel Sales, Google Pixel XL Sales, Android, Android Nougat
Google Pixel and Pixel XL: Just 1 Million Units Sold in 8 Months?
 
 

