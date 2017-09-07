The next generation of Google Pixel smartphones are likely to be unveiled next month and we are now getting more leaks about the handsets as we approach the launch. As per the new set of leaks, the Pixel 2 smartphone will come with IP68 water resistance, will lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the camera on the handset will reportedly offer electronic image stabilisation (EIS) instead of optical image stabilisation (OIS) - just like the Pixel and Pixel XL. Further, renders of the Pixel 2 smartphone have also been leaked.

9To5Google has now obtained information about the upcoming Pixel smartphones as well as render of the standard variant of the smartphone. As per this information, the Pixel 2 smartphone will be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage variants and the handset will feature a 4.97-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display that will have thick bezels on top as well as bottom just like its previous generation.

As the company plans to remove the 3.5mm headphone from its Pixel smartphones, it will be shipping USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle along with the handset. Coming to the obtained renders, the report mentions that standard Pixel 2 smartphone can be seen sporting a dark silver glass back and a slate grey coloured front. While the render is highly distorted, the camera module and round-shaped fingerprint scanner can be seen in renders.

In terms of software, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been tipped to come with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The Ambient Always-On Display on the device has been tampered by the publication in order to protect the identity of the source. Finally, just like earlier, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones have again been tipped to be launched on October 5.