Google Pixel XL 2 Tipped to Feature Always On Ambient Display and More

 
14 July 2017
Photo Credit: Android Police

Highlights

  • The smartphone has been tipped to come with more display options
  • The squeezable feature can reportedly be used to launch Google Assistant
  • Pixel XL 2 display has been tipped to come with 2:1 aspect ratio

It seems like we are getting more and more details about the anticipated Google Pixel XL 2 smartphone with every passing day now. After the leaked renders of the yet-to-be-announced smartphone popped up earlier this month, the new information suggests that the handset will feature and Always On display mode, multiple display profiles, and ability to use squeeze features even when the screen is off.

A report by XDA Developers has claimed that the upcoming Google Pixel XL 2 will come with an 'Always On' Ambient Display display feature that will work similarly to the way it does on recent Samsung smartphones and will display useful information and notifications when the handset is in idle state. The same feature was recently also spotted in the code of the Android O Developer Preview 3, tipping that a software update could bring the feature to first-generation Pixel smartphones.

Apart from this, the search giant has been tipped to include sRGB mode into the display settings. Notably, this mode was earlier accessible only via Developer options. Alongside the sRGB option, there is also a "Vivid Colours" option that will be available as well, as per the report.

A recent report tipped the Google Pixel XL 2 to come with a squeezable frame and the XDA report claims to have independently received information about the utility of this added feature. The report says that the squeezable frame will allow users to launch Google Assistant by squeezing the sides of the smartphone. Moreover, this feature can also allow users to silence incoming calls as well.

To recall, the Google Pixel XL 2 is said to sport an LG-made AMOLED panel which measures 6 inches diagonally, compared with 5.5 inches on the original Google Pixel XL. The display on the Pixel XL 2 has been said to come with an aspect ratio of 2:1 - the same as the LG G6.

