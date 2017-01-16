Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Google Pixel Users Reporting Issues With Android File Transfer App for Mac

 
16 January 2017
Highlights

  • Some Google Pixel users can't get Android File Transfer to work
  • This is reportedly because it has not been updated since 2012
  • Google is expected to fix the issue with a software update

Ever since launch, Google Pixel users have been reporting of multiple issues with the device. Now, a fresh issue with transfer of files from a Mac to the Google Pixel device has cropped up. Users are reporting that even while using the bundled USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter, particular files are difficult to transfer to the mobile device.

Google Pixel owners have taken to the forums to complain about this newly found issue. According to many users, the problem stems from the rusty Android File Transfer app, which hasn't been updated since 2012. Even 9to5Mac did some testing of its own and found no issue with the cable. It claims that the dated Android File Transfer is to be blamed.

"I can't get Android File Transfer to work to my Pixel. I have been using it with my Galaxy S3 without trouble. But with the Pixel, I am told it won't work with the screen locked - that I am to unplug it, unlock the screen, and then plug it in again. But the screen is unlocked when I do this," one of the affected users wrote on the forum.

This problem isn't widespread and is strangely affecting selected Pixel users. Google is likely to rectify the issue with a software update, something that Pixel users may be very used to by now. Google Pixel users have previously reported of early battery shutdowns, interface freezing issues, audio distortion at high volume, and even LTE connectivity issues to name a few.

