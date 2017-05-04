We’ve seen plenty of exchange and cashback offers in the last couple of years, but this one might be a first. Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL are now available via offline retailers across the country with a cashback of Rs. 13,000. As is the case with such offers, the cashback is applicable for purchases made via credit or debit cards issued by specific banks. But in an interesting twist, Pixel and Pixel XL purchases made via cash will also be eligible for the cashback, effectively offering a Rs. 13,000 instant discount on the smartphones. The cashback will also be offered to EMI purchases made via the credit card.

To recall, the Google Pixel carries a MRP of Rs. 57,000 for the 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 66,000 for the 128GB variant, while the Pixel XL costs Rs. 67,000 and Rs. 76,000 for the 32GB and 128GB models respectively. The cashback offer means the Google Pixel will be available at an effective starting price of Rs. 44,000, though you might be able to get it at an even lower price from your retailer.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a prominent retailer told Gadgets 360 that many retailers are stuck with unsold inventory of Google Pixel phones, and the offer is designed to help them move these units without officially announcing a price cut.

Google Pixel cashback offer details

According to offer documents seen by Gadgets 360, cards issued by the following banks will be eligible for Google Pixel and Pixel XL cashback offer: American Express, Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank, and UBI. The Rs. 13,000 cashback will be posted back to your card within 90 days of purchases, and only one transaction is allowed per card during the offer period.

This of course means the Rs. 13,000 instant discount on cash purchases in the best offer going around, as you don’t need to wait to realise the benefits. The Google Pixel and Pixel XL cashback offer lasts till May 31.