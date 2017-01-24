Google Pixel Now Available With Rs. 10,000 Discount on Flipkart

Google Pixel, the first self-branded smartphone by the company, is available with a limited-period flat discount of Rs. 10,000 on Flipkart. This brings down the Google Pixel price down to Rs. 47,000, and buyers can get an additional discount by opting for the Flipkart exchange offer on the smartphone.

Flipkart offers flat Rs. 10,000 discount on Google Pixel

Under the Flipkart offer, interested Google Pixel buyers will get a flat discount of Rs. 10,000 when purchasing the smartphone using a credit or debit card. The e-commerce marketplace clearly notes that the Google Pixel offer will end on January 31. Apart from flat Rs. 10,000 off, Google Pixel buyers can also take advantage of other Flipkart offers while purchasing the smartphone, including additional 5 percent off on using Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Unfortunately, the Rs. 10,000 discount isn't available on the purchase of the Google Pixel XL (Review).

Additional exchange discount on Google Pixel

Flipkart customers can also opt for the Google Pixel exchange offer to further bring down the price of the smartphone. With exchange applied, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 23,000 (with additional Rs. 3,000 discount) off on the purchase of the Google Pixel. We tested Flipkart's exchange programme and found that iPhone 6s Plus was the only smartphone that was eligible to avail the full discount of Rs. 23,000 as most other smartphones seem to fetch a much smaller value compared to the Apple smartphone.

Currently, the Google Pixel 32GB model is available on Flipkart at Rs. 57,000 while the 128GB model is available at Rs. 66,000.

Notably, this is not the first time that Google's first Pixel smartphone has received such a massive discount. Earlier, there have been several offers available to consumers with options to buy Google Pixel smartphone with up to Rs. 26,000 discount in Flipkart Exchange offer. Recently, the Pixel and Pixel XL went on sale via Snapdeal with cashback as well as various launch offers.

To refresh on the Google Pixel, it sports an aluminium unibody and also features polished glass combination at the back. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and sport Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor. It sports a 12.3-megapixel rear camera and also sports an 8-megapixel front camera. The Google Pixel sports a 5-inch full-HD Amoled display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The Android 7.1 Nougat-based Pixel smartphone comes with a USB Type-C port and includes the 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphones are also IP53 rated for dust and water resistance.