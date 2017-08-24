Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pixel, Nexus Users Report Bluetooth Issues on Android 8.0 Oreo; Google Asks for More Information

 
24 August 2017
Pixel, Nexus Users Report Bluetooth Issues on Android 8.0 Oreo; Google Asks for More Information

Highlights

  • Pixel and Nexus users on Android 8.0 report Bluetooth issues
  • Google asking for more information on the issue
  • Issues largely related to Android Auto

Now that everyone knows that Android 8.0 will go by the name of Oreo, we can look forward for the update, which will be a gradual and slow process for a majority of Android users out there. But Pixel and Nexus users who have managed to hop on to the latest update are now reporting the first set of bugs. After installing the final version of Android 8.0, some users have reported facing Bluetooth issues, and Google is asking for feedback to address the matter.

Pixel and Nexus users on the latest OTA update have been asked by Google for additional information via the above-linked individual forums. The Search giant has divided Bluetooth-related issues into three main parts - Car/ Auto, Headphones, and Bluetooth Speakers - under which users are to provide specific details of the products that are facing connectivity issues.

Bluetooth-related issues with Android are getting fairly common now. A similar situation was faced by users last year when Google rolled out Android 7.1.1 Nougat that caused in-car Bluetooth connectivity issues. Google managed to quickly solve the bug, and will likely get the kinks sorted for Android 8.0 soon as well.

Users have largely complained about issues faced when pairing with Android Auto such as media content not displaying correctly, or it shows as paired but no audio plays, or frequent stuttering while music is playing, to name a few. Other issues related to headphones include audio cuts every 5-20 seconds and "skipping or clipping sounds like scratched CD."

Google will likely roll out a fix for the issues once it gets as much information as it can and before Android 8.0 rolls out to other smartphones such as the Lenovo K8 Note, HTC U11, OnePlus 5, to name a few. You can check out the full list of smartphones expected to get the Android 8.0 Oreo update here.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Android 8.0 Oreo Bluetooth Issues, Mobiles, Bluetooth Issues
Sanket Vijayasarathy

Politics in the United States Could Have an Impact on the Internet in India - and Elsewhere
